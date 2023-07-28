Shopping for back-to-school more affordable at St. Vincent’s Thrift Stores (sponsored)

81.6 F
According to the National Retail Federation, back to school shopping is expected to reach record levels with families spending approximately $424 on back to school clothing and shoes for children in elementary through high school. Back-to-college spending for dorm supplies and clothing is expected to hit $373.

As the first day of the new school year in Washoe County is August 14, 2023, parents are already shopping. St. Vincent’s Thrift Stores offer a wide variety of gently used clothing, shoes and outer wear perfect for back-to-school at a fraction of the cost. Socks and underwear are $.50 each and clothing is $3 per item. The stores offer apparel for any occasion including school and extra-curricular activities as well as outdoor gear such as bikes and skate boards. 

“Our Thrift Stores are a great place to pick-up gently used items for school, after school activities and weekends at a fraction of the cost many will pay in big box stores,” said Marie Baxter, CEO of Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada. “When donating and purchasing items in the St. Vincent’s Thrift Stores, you are helping to provide a quality hot-meal to our most vulnerable population as well as second chance employment jobs for the residents at our Battle Born Housing Plus program. One hundred percent of the profit is reinvested into our poverty assistance programs. ”

Catholic Charities operates two thrift stores in the Reno-Sparks community. St. Vincent’s Super Thrift is located at 190 E. Glendale Avenue in Sparks and is open Monday through Saturday: 9:00 am – 7:00 pm and Sunday: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm. The St. Vincent’s Thrift Shop is located at 500 East Fourth Street in Reno and is open Monday-Saturday: 9:00 am – 5:30 pm and Sunday: 10:00 am – 5:30 pm.

For more information about Catholic Charities, please visit the website at https://ccsnn.org/

About Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada

Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada, Established in 1941, Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada (CCNN) is a Nevada-based, 501(c) (3) tax-exempt, non-profit corporation operating human service programs including: St. Vincent’s Dining Room, St. Vincent’s Food Pantry, St. Vincent’s Resource Hub, Battle Born Housing Plus, Immigration Legal Services and others. CCNN is committed to providing help and creating hope in our community. From infants to seniors, CCNN assists approximately 40,000 people per month in northern Nevada. 

