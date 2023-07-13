REMSA Health promotes Matthew Hauth to strategic initiatives and franchise compliance manager (sponsored)

91.4 F
REMSA Health announces the promotion of Matthew Hauth to the role of manager of strategic initiatives and franchise compliance. Image credit REMSA Health. Used with permission.

REMSA Health is pleased to announce the promotion of Matthew Hauth to the position of strategic initiatives and franchise compliance manager. 

In this role, Hauth will work closely with the leaders of REMSA Health’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Operations, Regional Emergency Communications, Center for Integrated Health and Community Education and Clinical Standards to ensure that the organization continues to surpass the requirements of its franchise agreement as the exclusive ground emergency medical services provider for Washoe County, Nevada. Hauth will focus on progressing and enhancing the organization through process improvement for the benefit of patients, team members, and healthcare partners.  

“I am excited to welcome Matt into this position,” said Adam Heinz, chief operation officer, REMSA Health. “His dedication to EMS and enthusiasm for process improvement will advance our commitment to exceeding expectations as we focus on creating excellence for core business initiatives.”

Hauth joined the REMSA Health team in 2012. He has worked as an advanced emergency medical technician, a communications specialist, communications training officer, communications supervisor, and most recently as the communications scheduling and compliance supervisor. Early in his career, Hauth worked as a seasonal firefighter in California and recently served as a mortgage loan officer. He holds multiple certifications in EMS, emergency medical dispatch and business management.

About REMSA Health and Care Flight

REMSA Health is a private, non-profit community organization which provides a full range of innovative healthcare services outside of the hospital setting. We are funded only by user fees, with no local tax subsidies. REMSA Health provides Washoe County’s 420,000+ residents with 24/7 ambulance services. Care Flight, a service of REMSA Health, provides critical care transport services via ground and air ambulance across the western United States. REMSA Health includes an internationally accredited Regional Emergency Communications Center, a Nevada-licensed Center for Integrated Health and Community Education, an accredited Nurse Health Line, and special operations and special events teams. REMSA Health: Care. Community. Innovation. For more information, visit www.remsahealth.com.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

