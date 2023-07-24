96.8 F
Reno
Pride draws massive crowd downtown again (photos & video)

By: Bob Conrad

Photos by Mary Claire Boucher

The annual Pride event once again drew thousands to downtown Reno Saturday to celebrate LGBTQ acceptance. 

Rainbows, bubbles, art, music and performers had attendees delighted at the parade on Virginia Street and the day-long festival at Wingfield Park.

Marching bands, local governments, theater groups, dancers, advocacy organizations and large corporations all took part in the parade.

Thousands cheered. Smiles were endless. Numerous organizations gave away candy, rainbow-colored trinkets and promotional products.

“Free mom hugs,” one sign read.

The annual event, held in Reno in July to coincide with Artown, stems from the 1969 protests after the Stonewall riots in New York City. That’s when New York police raided a bar and beat members of NYC’s queer community.

That struggle for LGBTQ acceptance, rooted in activism and protest, particularly in larger cities such as New York and San Francisco, has now spread across the country. Pride celebrations are increasingly popular. Gerlach and Winnemucca have had their own celebrations. 

“CommUNITY, not competition. There is space for all of us”

Yesterday’s Pride was Reno’s 10th celebration and continues to draw people from all over the region to the Biggest Little City.

Some were critical of the event. There were protest signs, people booing police and online commentary lambasting the presence of cops and corporations.

Event sponsors included Morrey Distributing, NV Energy, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Anthem, Panasonic and DoorDash.

Our Town Reno reported about protest banners on North Virginia Street, also protesting Pride’s commercialization and association with law enforcement. 

One banner read, “No Cops, No Corps @ Pride.”

“I can’t believe it’s controversial to say a Nazi bar and more cops shouldn’t be at Pride but here we are. Disappointing,” one commenter said about yesterday’s events. 

The Nazi bar reference was referring to Shea’s Tavern, whose owner liked a racist post on Instagram. She later apologized and called it a mistake, something many disputed given what they called a history of racist incidents surrounding the bar. 

People still boycott Shea’s from that 2021 incident. The bar frequently participates in the Pride parade. 

“[It] icks me out that Tesla is still such a huge sponsor when the owner of the company now allows rampant hate speech on Twitter and famously rejected his own trans daughter,” the commenter added.

Indie-Pride alternative

Some not happy with Pride are emphasizing an indie-Pride alternative. Midtown business, Coyote Supply Co., had a smaller event yesterday from noon to 6 p.m. 

“It’s like pride but with actual queer folks vending and no cops!” the company posted online.

Northern Nevada Pride’s Instagram account responded to Coyote Supply. The Pride booth fees and parade entries keep Our Center’s doors open. Our Center is Reno’s LGBTQ community center and sponsors the Pride events.

“They help so many people in our local community. We love what you’re able to do and provide as well too! CommUNITY, not competition. There is space for all of us,” they responded to Coyote Supply on Instagram

That includes law enforcement. Police and sheriff’s personnel were on hand at Pride giving out candy.

During the parade, as the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office passed down Virginia Street, a man shouted from the crowd:

“Stop killing people in your jail!” he yelled. 

That statement was in reference to a number of in-custody homicides by Sheriff’s Office personnel – more than 30 since 2005, according to public records posted by the Reno Cop Watch Facebook page.

“Boo!” the man added as deputies on horses passed by.

Latino Arte and Culture banner carrier in Pride parade. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Supporters of the LGBTQ+ community were plentiful. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Washoe County Sheriff' Mounted Horse Unit showing their colors at Pride parade. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Emcee for the Drag Queen show at Pride Festival. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Drag Queen at Pride Festival. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Drag Queen performing at Pride Festival. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Drag Queen performing at Pride Festival. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Drag Queen performing at Pride Festival. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Drag Queen performing at Pride Festival. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Drag Queen performing at Pride Festival. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Face painting at Pride Festival. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Information and vendor booths were plentiful at Pride Festival. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Pride attendees cooled off in the river. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Duo Mel & Gia performing at Pride Festival. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Love wins at Pride Festival. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
DJ at Pride Festival. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Representatives from support group Free Mom Hugs at Pride parade. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Spectators at the end of Pride parade route. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
'Kinky Boots' actor on float at Pride parade. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Brüka Theatre's 'Kinky Boots' float at Pride parade. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Haunted oddities in Pride parade. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Spectators at Pride parade. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Haunted oddities in Pride parade. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Pride parade. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Pride parade. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Bad bitch in Pride parade. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Member of Carson Victory roller derby in Pride parade. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Carson Victory roller derby in Pride parade. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
'Legendary" in the Pride parade. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Yes - he can run in 'those boots' in the Pride parade. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
LatinX Social Club float in Pride parade. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Latino Arte and Culture group in Pride parade. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Latino Arte and Culture banner carrier in Pride parade. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Latino Arte and Culture banner carrier flashing the crowd. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Spectators cheer on the floats and parade participants. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Cast members from 'SHARK' at Good Luck Macbeth theater. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Leiken Williams of the Poly Dollies Revue. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Pride parade skater. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Pride parade spectator. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Prode parade butterfly. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Bubbles abound at Pride parade. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
A sea of rainbow umbrellas help shield spectators from the heat at Pride parade. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Drag Queens on parade float. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Drag Queens enjoying the Pride parade. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Pride parade participants. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Free Mom Hugs available to all at Pride parade. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
'Righty' in the Pride parade. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Pierced pair of tatas in Pride parade. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Queer / Trans Minister showing support in Pride parade. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Participant and spectator at Pride parade. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Gay is like glitter. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Kindness on parade at Pride 2023. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
The Abbi Agency float at Pride parade. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
The Abbi Agency float at Pride parade. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Enthusiastic spectators at Pride parade. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
'Acceptance' at Pride parade. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Kids playing with bubble guns on a float in the Pride parade. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Pride parade participant walke beside a float. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Washoe County Sheriff' Mounted Horse Unit at Pride parade. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
This Is Reno publisher, Bob Conrad, live-streaming Pride parade on Virginia Street. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Proud parent shows support at Pride parade. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Parade spectators under the Reno arch. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Rainbow unicorn in Pride parade. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
2023 Mr. Henderson in Pride parade. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Float participant in Pride parade. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Pride parade participant in costume. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Pride parade. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Pride parade heads under the Reno arch. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Pole dance float in Pride parade. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Drum major of drum line in Pride parade. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
'Quality people don't fear equality'. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Proud trans Army veteran at parade. Mary Claire Bouchér / This Is Reno
Bob Conrad is publisher, editor and co-founder of This Is Reno. He has served in communications positions for various state agencies and earned a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2011. He is also a part time instructor at UNR.

About

Connect

