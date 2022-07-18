Five events to check out this week: The ‘it’s getting really hot’ edition

Hot, hot, hot. That is this week’s forecast. Today, we’re talking a high of 94. Wednesday’s high is 97, and that’s about where it will remain the rest of the week. Next week, if we can reliably predict that far out, we’ll be hedging closer to 100 degrees.
Fortunately, many of this week’s events are indoors, and we’ll see outdoor events where folks will be fighting for shade. Stay cool. Hydrate. Hope no major fires impact air quality. Get out and have fun. Here are five events to check out this week.
- If you’ve yet to head up to Sand Harbor for a little evening theater, there’s still plenty of time to catch some Shakespeare and musicals at the lake. This year’s plays have a whole lot of matrimony: Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” with a whole lot of verbal sparring, and “Mamma Mia!” with a whole lot of Swedish disco. Take your pick.
- Bryan McPherson & Josiah Knight will be at the Elbow Room Tuesday. McPherson’s blistering acoustic tunes got him banned from Disneyland, and he’s performed with many heavy hitters in the punk scene. Local Josiah Knight is opening.
- Check your anxiety at the door for “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” at Reno Little Theater this weekend – you don’t have to spell to enjoy this production. “While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout inducing, life un-affirming ‘ding’ of the bell that signals a spelling mistake.”
- The Reno Aces take on the El Paso Chihuahuas this weekend for a three-game home stand. The series includes fireworks on Friday, Good Hops pre-game drinks Friday and Saturday, and Family Sunday.
- Saturday is Northern Nevada Pride, which every year brings all sorts of fun to downtown Reno. On Friday there’s a bit of a kickoff with Fridays on the Truckee featuring Eric Andersen performing with the Reno Gay Men’s Chorus at Wingfield Park Amphitheater. There’s also a PRIDE Drag Brunch at Café Whitney on Saturday.
View all events in our calendar. Add an event here.
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.