Home > Events > Reno Pride returns Saturday for parade and festival
Events

Reno Pride returns Saturday for parade and festival

By ThisIsReno
By ThisIsReno
Pride 2021 in downtown Reno, Nev. July 24, 2022. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno

Pride events are taking place this weekend, Saturday, in downtown Reno. 

“The Pride Parade dates back over 50 years and is pivotal to the acceptance of the LGBT community,” organizers said. 

Thousands attended last year, and this year will likely draw similar crowds.

Parade details:

  • Saturday, July 23, 2022
  • Time: 10 a.m.
  • Location: Third and Virginia streets to Island Drive
  • Route Length: 0.5 mile
  • Cost: free

Festival

The festival at Wingfield Park starts at 11 a.m. and includes a number of performers, artists and DJs, including:

  • Nevada Gay Men’s Chorus
  • Shania Taint
  • Vertigo
  • UNR Cheer Team
  • Miss Sofia
  • Ballet Folklorico Flor De Castilla
  • Kings of Reno
  • Heart & Sole Dance Academy
  • Eric Henry Anderson
  • Gia Torcaso
  • Heidalicious
  • And DJ Mr. Smeags
  • Empress Of

Check out a photo gallery from last year’s celebration.

Pride 2021 in downtown Reno, Nev. July 24, 2022.

Related Stories

Five events to check out this week: The ‘it’s getting...

‘We can never rest’ – NV groups speak about rise...

Northern Nevada HOPES partners with local experts to offer LGBTQ+...

Former ‘conversion therapy’ advocate speaks out ahead of documentary release

PHOTOS: Pride events bring thousands to downtown Reno

Pride parade and festival return to commUNITY July 24 (sponsored)