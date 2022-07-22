Reno Pride returns Saturday for parade and festival

Pride events are taking place this weekend, Saturday, in downtown Reno.

“The Pride Parade dates back over 50 years and is pivotal to the acceptance of the LGBT community,” organizers said.

Thousands attended last year, and this year will likely draw similar crowds.

Parade details:

Saturday, July 23, 2022

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Third and Virginia streets to Island Drive

Route Length: 0.5 mile

Cost: free

Festival

The festival at Wingfield Park starts at 11 a.m. and includes a number of performers, artists and DJs, including:

Nevada Gay Men’s Chorus

Shania Taint

Vertigo

UNR Cheer Team

Miss Sofia

Ballet Folklorico Flor De Castilla

Kings of Reno

Heart & Sole Dance Academy

Eric Henry Anderson

Gia Torcaso

Heidalicious

And DJ Mr. Smeags

Empress Of

