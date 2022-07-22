Reno Pride returns Saturday for parade and festival

Pride events are taking place this weekend, Saturday, in downtown Reno.
“The Pride Parade dates back over 50 years and is pivotal to the acceptance of the LGBT community,” organizers said.
Thousands attended last year, and this year will likely draw similar crowds.
Parade details:
- Saturday, July 23, 2022
- Time: 10 a.m.
- Location: Third and Virginia streets to Island Drive
- Route Length: 0.5 mile
- Cost: free
Festival
The festival at Wingfield Park starts at 11 a.m. and includes a number of performers, artists and DJs, including:
- Nevada Gay Men’s Chorus
- Shania Taint
- Vertigo
- UNR Cheer Team
- Miss Sofia
- Ballet Folklorico Flor De Castilla
- Kings of Reno
- Heart & Sole Dance Academy
- Eric Henry Anderson
- Gia Torcaso
- Heidalicious
- And DJ Mr. Smeags
- Empress Of
