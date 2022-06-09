Northern Nevada HOPES partners with local experts to offer LGBTQ+ education and ally training to the community and businesses (sponsored)

Northern Nevada HOPES partners with EVERI to provide the community LGBTQ+ Education and Ally Training Workshops as part of HOPES’ Give OUT Education Series.

YeVonne Allen, Program Director, Equity, Inclusion and Sustainability at Truckee Meadows Community College will host the first LGBTQ+ Education and Ally Information Workshop on June 15 at 11:00 am – 1 pm at Northern Nevada HOPES, 580 w 5th St. Participants will gain knowledge, understanding and perspective regarding sexual orientation and gender, as well as learn what it means to be an ally. This workshop can be a great addition to a professional development tool kit.

The second Workshop will be hosted by Dr. Todd Felts, APR, an associate professor of journalism in the Reynolds School at UNR and HOPES Board Member on June 24 from 1 pm – 2 pm, a link to attend will be provided upon RSVP. This virtual training will provide awareness of how to work to build stronger community relationships with and for LGBTQ+ people. This training is ideal for individuals who care about the LGBTQ+ community but often do not know key terminology and feel a bit nervous having conversations about important issues.

“Understanding how to reference individuals correctly is just the start,” said Felts. “Being an ally is about knowing how to support LGBTQ+ individuals and creating the right narrative so we build a stronger community. The right support can really provide more positive outcomes.”

The Workshops are sponsored by EVERI and are part of a series of events for Northern Nevada HOPES’ (HOPES) Give OUT Day campaign. Give OUT Day is a month-long national fundraising campaign culminating on June 30, the only national day of giving for the LGBTQ+ community.

HOPES’ goal is to raise $50,000 which will go towards the Dr. Barry Frank Family Fund which provides payment assistance to HOPES’ LGBTQ+ patients for services that are not typically provided at HOPES. These services include things like surgery support, legal assistance, voice coaching, cosmetic services and behavioral health support. Thanks to the generosity of Renown Health and the NV Energy Foundation, each donation will be matched up to $20,000.

To RSVP to an Ally Training Workshop, start a fundraiser, donate and find a schedule of Give OUT Day events, including festivities on the Northern Nevada HOPES campus on June 30, visit: www.nnhopes.org/giveoutday/.

Northern Nevada HOPES is a nonprofit community health center located in downtown Reno, Nevada. HOPES provides integrated medical and wellness services, with a focus on lowering barriers for underserved communities. Services offered include adult and pediatric primary care, chronic disease management, behavioral health counseling, substance use counseling, case management, nutrition, pharmacy, transportation, and community outreach and education. HOPES’ welcoming and innovative one-stop-shop healthcare model improves access to care for thousands of individuals and families in in northern Nevada.

