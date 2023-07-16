Marcolino’s Italia brings food truck fare downtown with brick and mortar location

Marcolino’s Italia was not what I expected—and I mean that in the best way possible.

The brand was a food truck before it became a brick and mortar on First Street, so I expected what you get with many food trucks that find permanent locations: a casual, no fuss eatery.

Marcolino’s, instead, offers a stark contrast to the no frills air of a mobile business, with a white tablecloth corner restaurant in the middle of downtown Reno proffering views of the Truckee River. The tables are set with fresh flowers, the staff are dressed in button-ups and ties, and the wine list is impeccably designed.

It’s a far cry from the interior of the space’s predecessor—Handcrafted Gourmet Burger Bar.

I shouldn’t have been surprised considering the owners of Marcolino’s have a several decades long history in the fine dining space.

Instead of feeling limited by the small space, Marcolino’s embraced it. Every square foot is used, and used well without feeling crowded. Upon walking in, guests will first see a counter/host stand and a wine bar just behind it. The kitchen is visible peeking through in the back. On the ground floor there is one table (ideal for anyone who can’t make the few steps up to the next level where the remainder of the tables are set).

It feels like a restaurant you might come across in New York – a family-owned, locals-only type of place that serves some of the best Italian fare in the city without the tourist prices.

While the ambiance at Marcolino’s floored me first, it was the food that truly impressed. Reminiscent of my favorite hometown Italian restaurant, every dish looks almost as good as it tastes. Sauces are made from scratch using recipes perfected by the Italian staff. You can see and taste the melty parmesan cheese on the vodka sauce. You can savor the competing (and still complementing) flavors of the marinara sauce alongside the sweet cream sauce that covers the fried ravioli.

If you’re craving fine dining without the need to dress up, you can enjoy the same dishes to-go, which feels more reminiscent of the food truck experience many are used to with Marcolino’s.

It’s hard to pick a favorite dish at Marcolino’s, in large part because so many of the entrees are customizable. When it comes to Italian, I can’t turn down pasta, so the homemade penne ala vodka was first to catch my eye. While the menu says penne, you can also substitute in fettuccine or linguine noodles. Mama’s rigatoni is another eye catcher, with the same option to change out the noodle and add in a variety of meats like sausage, chicken or shrimp.

From fettuccine alfredo to five cheese tortellini, every meal is made from fresh, quality ingredients. Cannoli at Marcolino’s Italia in Reno, Nev. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno

The portions are reasonable, which is more than I can say for some Italian restaurants, helping assuage the guilt you may feel about splurging on pasta (it’s worth it, we promise), plus it leaves room to share an appetizer or two with the table.

I can’t recommend the fried ravioli enough. The presentation itself – playing with the red, white and green colors of the Italian flag using a variety of sauces – perfectly coats the deep-fried, cheese-stuffed pillows of pasta.

My other go-to? Benny B’s garlic bread. A standard dish includes two long pieces of bread.

That, of course, is just the beginning. There’s everything from fried mozzarella to Papa’s Cannoli (sold individually or in duos) on the menu.

While the brick and mortar has created a new way to enjoy Marcolino’s, ownership didn’t abandon the food truck. Wednesday through Sunday you can dine in from 3-9 p.m. in the Truckee Lane Building, and if you keep an eye on social media, you can follow the truck around town for other appearances. Marcolino’s Italia keeps fans updated on their mobile schedule using Facebook and Instagram.

Details

254 West First Street, Reno, Nevada 89501

https://marcolinositalia.com/