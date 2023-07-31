Five events this week: Mythical creatures and enchanted elements

Kids’ stuff, a farmers market and the Lazy 5 music series topped our list of recommended Reno events this week.
- Lazy 5 Summer Music Series. Everyone’s invited to get their summer groove on in the beautiful Lazy 5 Regional Park every Wednesday evening through the summer. This music series features excellent local bands performing a variety of musical genres and playing a mix of familiar covers and band originals.
- Kids’ stuff: Mythical Creatures Drawing Camp. Griffons and Dragons and Alicorns, oh my! Campers will draw a mythical creature each day and decorate it using crayons, colored pencils, markers or paint.
- First Thursdays at RPM. Indulge in the culinary delights offered by talented food creators. Treat yourself to a delicious meal, or soak in the lively atmosphere of the Reno Public Market.
- Enchanted Elements. Unleash your child’s creativity and let their imagination soar. Young campers can explore the four elements of earth, wind, fire and water through the magical world of theatre.
- Farmers Market at Legends. Local Harvest Market has started a Farmer’s market at the Outlets at Legends. This event will take place every Saturday through Sept. 30.