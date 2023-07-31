91.5 F
Five events this week: Mythical creatures and enchanted elements

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Lazy 5 Regional Park.
Lazy 5 Regional Park. Image: Carla O'Day / This Is Reno

Kids’ stuff, a farmers market and the Lazy 5 music series topped our list of recommended Reno events this week.

There are plenty more listings on our calendar. Be sure to add your events here (free and paid options) to be considered for next week’s events preview column.

Sponsored: Rock Against Racism. Northern California’s punk rock cult favorites, Tsunami Bomb, once again embraces their signature style of aggressive pop-punk supplemented by a touch of darkness. Tickets for Rock Against Racism are on sale now. The event is for 18+, bar 21+ with ID, at Bluebird, 555 East 4th Street. Get tickets.

Sponsored: The Addams Family. Sierra School of Performing Arts is thrilled to present “THE ADDAMS FAMILY” this August at the Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater, a fantastic venue to watch live theater under the stars on a warm summer night. Details.

  1. Lazy 5 Summer Music Series. Everyone’s invited to get their summer groove on in the beautiful Lazy 5 Regional Park every Wednesday evening through the summer. This music series features excellent local bands performing a variety of musical genres and playing a mix of familiar covers and band originals. 
  2. Kids’ stuff: Mythical Creatures Drawing Camp. Griffons and Dragons and Alicorns, oh my! Campers will draw a mythical creature each day and decorate it using crayons, colored pencils, markers or paint.
  3. First Thursdays at RPM. Indulge in the culinary delights offered by talented food creators. Treat yourself to a delicious meal, or soak in the lively atmosphere of the Reno Public Market. 
  4. Enchanted Elements. Unleash your child’s creativity and let their imagination soar. Young campers can explore the four elements of earth, wind, fire and water through the magical world of theatre. 
  5. Farmers Market at Legends. Local Harvest Market has started a Farmer’s market at the Outlets at Legends. This event will take place every Saturday through Sept. 30.
