81.5 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Sponsored

Andy Walden named partner at KPS3 (sponsored)

By: KPS3

Date:

Andy Walden. Image credit Jared Barnett, KPS3. Used with permission.

KPS3, a full-service marketing and digital communications firm, has announced Andy Walden as partner. With an impressive track record of exceptional work and outstanding leadership, Walden has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to delivering strategic marketing solutions for the agency and clients.

As partner, Walden will continue to play a crucial role in shaping the agency’s new business initiatives, fostering client relationships and developing community partnerships. With his extensive experience in marketing and dedication to staying at the forefront of industry trends, Walden is poised to help lead KPS3’s growth and contribute to its continued success.

“Andy’s addition to the ownership of KPS3 reflects his dedication to creating meaningful and lasting relationships with our clients, our team and this community,” said Rob Gaedtke, president and CEO of KPS3. “Andy’s leadership in helping shape and define the direction of growth for this company has been instrumental. We will continue to work on his dad joke game, so please bear with us as that growth flourishes. I have no doubt that his contributions will continue to elevate KPS3 and position us and our clients as a market leader.”

Walden has been an instrumental member of the KPS3 team since 2018. Throughout his tenure, he has consistently demonstrated an understanding of client needs, and an ability to generate impactful results. His expertise spans various industries, including travel and tourism, healthcare and B2B SaaS. Prior to KPS3, he held various management positions at Noble Studios and Twelve Horses.

Walden currently serves as a board member of The Discovery Museum and as collegiate relations chair of the Reno-Tahoe American Marketing Association (AMA). He also served as past president of the Reno-Tahoe AMA. He has partnered with clients to earn more than 50 industry awards including the Web Awards, Daveys, ADDYs and AVA Digital Awards. Walden graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism and earned his Master of Science in information management from the University of Washington. 

For more information, visit kps3.com.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

KPS3
KPS3http://kps3.com/
We're a marketing communications agency you'll love working with and we’ve been at it for more than 30 years. Whether it’s a website with the right tech stack, a campaign that gets a presidential nod, or a brand that changes the way higher ed works (or should we say, educates), we love what we do. This is a paid brand account on This Is Reno.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

A year after behavioral health system’s launch, NV and the nation struggle with implementation

Government
Since July 2022, more than 5 million calls have been made to 988 across the network of over 200 local and state crisis centers in the United States, 2 million more than before the change according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) 988 One Year Anniversary Issue Brief. 

Ethaerial Studio is Reno’s newest pole fitness community

Business
The 31-year-old entrepreneur and owner of new business Ethaerial Studio was pressured into trying pole fitness by her mother. 

Sparks man promoted to brigadier general

Military
A soldier was promoted to the rank of brigadier general Friday in a ceremony conducted at the Nevada Army National Guard’s aviation facility.

Popular

Show me the money — Nevada State Museum event delivers the goods Aug. 23-24 in Carson City

News
CARSON CITY — Who doesn’t like to collect money?Whether...

Commissioners ask for ‘new blood’ on library board, vote not to reappoint chair after caustic comments by far-right activists

Government
A far-right contingent that dominates public comment at local government meetings helped push for the removal of the library board chair.

Hundreds celebrate Juneteenth as a state holiday for the first time

Arts & Entertainment
Hundreds turned out to Idlewild Park on Sunday to celebrate Juneteenth. Unlike past celebrations, however, the event was held just after Juneteenth became an official state holiday.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC