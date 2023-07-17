Andy Walden named partner at KPS3 (sponsored)

KPS3, a full-service marketing and digital communications firm, has announced Andy Walden as partner. With an impressive track record of exceptional work and outstanding leadership, Walden has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to delivering strategic marketing solutions for the agency and clients.

As partner, Walden will continue to play a crucial role in shaping the agency’s new business initiatives, fostering client relationships and developing community partnerships. With his extensive experience in marketing and dedication to staying at the forefront of industry trends, Walden is poised to help lead KPS3’s growth and contribute to its continued success.

“Andy’s addition to the ownership of KPS3 reflects his dedication to creating meaningful and lasting relationships with our clients, our team and this community,” said Rob Gaedtke, president and CEO of KPS3. “Andy’s leadership in helping shape and define the direction of growth for this company has been instrumental. We will continue to work on his dad joke game, so please bear with us as that growth flourishes. I have no doubt that his contributions will continue to elevate KPS3 and position us and our clients as a market leader.”

Walden has been an instrumental member of the KPS3 team since 2018. Throughout his tenure, he has consistently demonstrated an understanding of client needs, and an ability to generate impactful results. His expertise spans various industries, including travel and tourism, healthcare and B2B SaaS. Prior to KPS3, he held various management positions at Noble Studios and Twelve Horses.

Walden currently serves as a board member of The Discovery Museum and as collegiate relations chair of the Reno-Tahoe American Marketing Association (AMA). He also served as past president of the Reno-Tahoe AMA. He has partnered with clients to earn more than 50 industry awards including the Web Awards, Daveys, ADDYs and AVA Digital Awards. Walden graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism and earned his Master of Science in information management from the University of Washington.

For more information, visit kps3.com.

