Aces hold on to PCL West lead in June

The Reno Aces in June held on to their first place standing in the Pacific Coast League West closing out the month with a homestand sweep of the Albuquerque Isotopes and splitting a six game away series versus the Sacramento River Cats.

The sweep was the first six-game homestand sweep in franchise history.

As of the close of June, the Aces were 26-13 when playing at home. June featured two homestand series, June 6-11 vs. the Tacoma Rainiers and June 20-25 vs. the Isotopes.

Team officials said attendance at Greater Nevada Field also continues to grow. Nearly 62,000 fans attended games in June, the highest average attendance for June since 2017. May also saw record crowds, topping figures not seen since 2014.

The Aces are in the middle of a homestand against the Rainiers that kicked off July 4 with an 11-10 win, followed Wednesday by a 9-5 loss.

Greater Nevada Field hosts a handful of specialty nights for July including the July 8 Margaritaville game featuring a singalong and Hawaiian shirt giveaway; Micheladas de Reno night July 25; and Star Wars Night July 29 with Mandalorian themed jerseys and a glow sword giveaway.

SOURCE: Reno Aces