77.2 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
FeaturedNewsSports

Aces hold on to PCL West lead in June

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Sacramento River Cats catcher Joey Bart tags out Reno’s Dominic Fletcher in the bottom of the fourth inning at Greater Nevada Field on 6–29-22 (Michael Smyth / This is Reno)

The Reno Aces in June held on to their first place standing in the Pacific Coast League West closing out the month with a homestand sweep of the Albuquerque Isotopes and splitting a six game away series versus the Sacramento River Cats. 

The sweep was the first six-game homestand sweep in franchise history.

As of the close of June, the Aces were 26-13 when playing at home. June featured two homestand series, June 6-11 vs. the Tacoma Rainiers and June 20-25 vs. the Isotopes. 

Team officials said attendance at Greater Nevada Field also continues to grow. Nearly 62,000 fans attended games in June, the highest average attendance for June since 2017. May also saw record crowds, topping figures not seen since 2014. 

The Aces are in the middle of a homestand against the Rainiers that kicked off July 4 with an 11-10 win, followed Wednesday by a 9-5 loss.

Greater Nevada Field hosts a handful of specialty nights for July including the July 8 Margaritaville game featuring a singalong and Hawaiian shirt giveaway; Micheladas de Reno night July 25; and Star Wars Night July 29 with Mandalorian themed jerseys and a glow sword giveaway.  

SOURCE: Reno Aces

ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

How A’s stadium advocates avoided registering as lobbyists

Government
Among the many effects of COVID-19 was the inability of lobbyists to register for two special sessions in 2020 and the beginning of the regular session in 2021 – when the legislative building was closed to the public.

‘Kinky Boots’ at Bruka delights with drag, music, dance

Arts & Entertainment
“Kinky Boots” at Bruka Theater follows the story of Charlie who recently inherited his father’s shoe factory.

More than 1,200 Reno-area UPS employees may go on strike Aug. 1 

Business
UPS employees are less than a month away from what is projected to be the largest strike in U.S. history.

Popular

Another kind of drink flight: Coffee tastings land in Reno

Business
Rising for the People Coffee, which operates out of Haven on Earth Bakery & Deli on Double R Boulevard, is serving a delectable line-up of specialty coffees, and you can create your own flight from the menu.

Show me the money — Nevada State Museum event delivers the goods Aug. 23-24 in Carson City

News
CARSON CITY — Who doesn’t like to collect money?Whether...

Silk Road International Market specializes in Persian, Turkish and Afghani cuisine

Business
The new Silk Road International Market brings to Reno Persian, Turkish and Afghani cuisine with incredible kebabs.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC