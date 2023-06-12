Green Business Program offers chamber members in Reno and Sparks the opportunity to become Green Certified in Nevada (sponsored)

The Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce a comprehensive training session aimed at assisting chamber members in Reno and Sparks to know how to become green certified in the state of Nevada. The training session will take place on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, from 8:30 am to 12:00 pm at the Reno Sparks Chamber of Commerce, located at 4065 S. Virginia Street Suite 100, Reno, NV 89502.

The Green Business Program training offers chamber members the opportunity to learn how to align their businesses with sustainable practices and showcase their commitment to environmental stewardship. By becoming green certified, businesses demonstrate their dedication to conserving resources, preventing pollution, and promoting the health and well-being of their employees, customers, and the community at large.

During the training sessions, participants will gain valuable insights into various environmentally-friendly strategies and best practices. These include energy and water conservation, waste reduction, adoption of non-toxic cleaning supplies, proper storage and disposal of hazardous materials, and protection of local waterways through responsible stormwater management. The program also emphasizes the promotion of climate-friendly behaviors among employees, such as encouraging alternative commuting options like public transit, carpooling, vanpooling, biking to work, and telecommuting.

One of the key advantages of the Green Business Program is that it provides practical solutions that can be implemented at low to no cost. Simple measures like switching to energy-efficient LED lighting or enforcing policies to turn off lights and computers at the end of the workday can make a significant difference in reducing energy consumption and environmental impact.

Breakfast and registration for the training sessions will begin promptly at 8:30 am, followed by the program at 9:00 am. Participants can expect an engaging and interactive learning experience facilitated by experts in the field of sustainability and green business practices.

By attending the Green Business Program, chamber members will not only gain the knowledge and tools necessary to achieve green certification but also join a growing community of businesses committed to creating a more sustainable future.

Join the 45 businesses that have become Green Certified across the state! Register today at: https://bit.ly/435Bm57

For more information on the Green Business Program, please visit www.nvgreenbusiness.org

Thank you to the Green Business Program Sponsors: UNR College of Business, Prominence Health, RSCVA, NV Energy, and THE ROW.

