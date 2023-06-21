71.6 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Sponsored

Danny DeLaRosa promoted to President and CEO of Greater Nevada Credit Union (sponsored)

By: KPS3

Date:

Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) is excited to announce the promotion of Danny DeLaRosa as president and CEO, effective July 1, 2023. DeLaRosa leaves his current role as GNCU chief experience officer to take on executive leadership of Nevada’s largest credit union. Image courtesy of GNCU. Used with permission.

Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) is excited to announce the promotion of Danny DeLaRosa as president and CEO, effective July 1, 2023. DeLaRosa leaves his current role as GNCU chief experience officer to take on executive leadership of Nevada’s largest credit union. 

DeLaRosa joined GNCU in 2019 and has been instrumental in driving the organization’s growth and success as a member of the executive leadership team. With a passion for delivering exceptional member experiences, his organizational leadership and strategic vision have led to significant advancements and innovations within the credit union. The GNCU Board of Directors selected DeLaRosa, noting his demonstrated leadership abilities and a deep understanding of the credit union industry. 

“We are thrilled that Danny DeLaRosa, an internal candidate, has emerged as our next leader,” said Rob Joiner, chair of the GNCU Board of Directors. “Danny’s innovative mindset, industry expertise, and proven track record make him the perfect candidate to guide GNCU into the future. With the full support and confidence from the board of directors, we are excited to see Danny continue to focus on exceptional service, community engagement, and delivering valuable products and services to our more than 86,000 member-owners.”

Throughout his tenure at GNCU, DeLaRosa has spearheaded impactful initiatives, including leading strategic planning for the credit union, and securing the organization’s Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) certification. DeLaRosa also launched Greater Perks, a member recruitment initiative offering unique benefits and programs to help employees of new businesses and industries achieve their financial goals. Additionally, DeLaRosa launched employee engagement and recognition platforms and is credited with expanding GNCU’s marketing, business development, community outreach and people development functions.

“I am truly honored and humbled to be the next president and CEO at Greater Nevada Credit Union,” said DeLaRosa. “For almost 75 years, GNCU has delivered meaningful impact for members, employees, and the community. I look forward to building on this legacy as we continue to serve with excellence and make a generational impact on those we are fortunate to serve. GNCU will always be driven by our collective passion to help more people Live Greater.” 

Prior to joining GNCU, DeLaRosa was chief sales officer at Vibrant Credit Union and spent nine years at United Federal Credit Union in progressive leadership roles, including vice president of member relations and market vice president in Nevada. DeLaRosa has served as a member of various boards of directors, including Renown Health Foundation, Junior Achievement of Northern Nevada, and Chair of the Reno-Sparks Chamber of Commerce. DeLaRosa holds a master’s degree from Cornerstone University.  

About Greater Nevada Credit Union

Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) is headquartered in Carson City, Nevada and has been helping Nevadans with their financial needs since 1949. The credit union serves more than 86,000 consumers and small businesses and has $1.78 billion in assets. GNCU’s subsidiaries include Greater Nevada Mortgage, Greater Commercial Lending and Greater Nevada Insurance. GNCU is a certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and has been consistently recognized as a Best Financial Institution in many of its service areas and as a top employer by the Reno/Tahoe Best Places to Work Awards. GNCU is also the title sponsor of Greater Nevada Field in Reno. For more information, call (800) 421-6674 or visit gncu.org.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

KPS3
KPS3http://kps3.com/
We're a marketing communications agency you'll love working with and we’ve been at it for more than 30 years. Whether it’s a website with the right tech stack, a campaign that gets a presidential nod, or a brand that changes the way higher ed works (or should we say, educates), we love what we do. This is a paid brand account on This Is Reno.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Reno Iron Works opposes media coverage of SPCA court hearing

Business
Reno Iron Works is seeking to prevent This Is Reno from covering a court hearing tomorrow.

Comforts and necessities casualties of higher power bills, Nevadans tell regulators

Business
Nevadans are sacrificing their comfort, foregoing activities for their children, and shelving plans for the future in order to pay the escalating cost of electricity, according to public comments before the PUC.

USA Today sues UNR for denying public records

Courts & Crime
The University of Nevada, Reno has been sued by the USA Today for what the news outlet said are violations of Nevada’s Public Records Act.

Popular

Police refuse to release information, video of a man they shot and killed in 2020

Courts & Crime
Sparks and Reno police officers shot and killed Abel Lopez-Lopez, 37, in February of 2020. Little information about why has been released to the public.

Emerson’s drag events get rowdy

Arts & Entertainment
In Reno, there is more than one venue to experience a drag event, but The Emerson Cocktail Lounge was the first.

City approves Riverside Drive workforce housing 

Government
The Reno City Council recently directed staff to begin negotiations with a real-estate developer for workforce housing on the Truckee River.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC