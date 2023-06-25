‘Building bridges’: Mariachi and Folklore festival held at Paradise Park

If you’re a fan of Latin music and food, then this year’s Mariachi & Folklore of the Nations Festival was the place to be.

The festival, held on the street at the west edge of Paradise Park, had everything you could possibly want for an exciting Saturday: delicious food, colorful stands and rhythmic music.

The atmosphere was a mix of family in the park and a neighborhood party with things for everyone to enjoy.

The 2023 Mariachi & Folklore of the Nations Festival at Paradise Park. Mark Hernandez/TIR.

“This event, in its second year, was planned to bring together different groups representing the folklore and the arts from our region, in one place,” said Mario DelaRosa, executive director of Latino Arté and Culture, which organizes the event. “We, a Latinx organization, look to give an opportunity to perform to groups that also have been underrepresented.

“We are very happy with the result we saw today, people who speak different languages, from different backgrounds, sharing the same stage. We are building bridges with our neighbors.”

The festival is presented by Latino Arte and Culture and is the second annual festival having folkloric groups from different areas participating as well as crafts, vendors, and community organizations being present.

“What we saw today was a mosaic of who we are as a community, with different artistic expressions, that was enjoyed at a park that is struggling to attract people,” said Delarosa. “This event also looked to activate a place that has been struggling to attract people. We are very happy with the turnout and the inclusion we saw today. With this event we achieved inclusion in a sea of diversity.”

Running between 11:00 am and 5:00 pm, the festival had music from all over Latin America accompanied with folk dances that were presented in beautiful, traditional garments.

You could have fresh cut mango with Tajin and sit to enjoy the performance either by yourself or with family.

Traditional clothing was for sale as well as bounce houses for children. The music stage was in the middle of everything and had performances and live music for attendees.