65.9 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Sponsored

A safer summer: REMSA Health offers tips for child water safety and heat illness prevention (sponsored)

By: KPS3

Date:

REMSA Health paramedics perform CPR on a pediatric manikin during a mock drowning scenario to demonstrate the importance of water safety for families and community members. Photo courtesy: REMSA Health

Summer temperatures are approaching and many families will be looking forward to fun in the sun and cooling off in the water. As the exclusive ground emergency medical services (EMS) provider for Washoe County, Nevada, REMSA Health wants to ensure everyone safely enjoys family activities in area pools, lakes and rivers and knows how to prevent heat-related illness. 

According to the Centers for Disease Control, drowning is a leading cause of death for children. Additionally, a child’s body temperatures rise three to five times faster than an adult’s, making them more at risk for heat-related illnesses, such as heat stroke. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 33 children died of heatstroke after being left in cars in the U.S. in 2022.

REMSA Health offers child safety tips to help families be prepared to enjoy summer safely:

Prevent heat-related illnesses:

  • Keep infants under six months old out of direct sunlight.
  • Everyone should use broad-spectrum sunscreen with a minimum SPF of 30.
  • Wear a hat, sunglasses, and protective clothing.
  • Reapply sunscreen every two hours or after sweating, swimming, or towel drying.
  • Hang out in shaded areas, especially during midday hours between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
  • Stay hydrated.
  • The amount of fluids children need depends on their weight and physical activity. As a general rule, children ages 1-3 years need approximately 32 oz per day, children 4-8 years need about 40 oz, and those ages 8 or older need 56- 64 oz.
  • Make hydration enjoyable for children by giving them fruit with high water content—such as watermelon and strawberries—or frozen fruit pops.
  • For infants, consider increasing their intake of formula or breast milk.
  • While prevention is vital, heat-related illnesses can still occur. Know the signs of heat illnesses, including heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which can be fatal.

Never leave children in the car – practice the “Look before you lock” habit:

  • Parents and caregivers should establish the habit of looking in the back seat, every time before leaving the car. 
  • Remind children that vehicles are NOT play areas. 
  • Keep your vehicle locked and keys out of reach at all times. 
  • If you see a child alone in a car, call 9-1-1 and work quickly to get them out.

Practice water safety: 

  • There’s a common misconception that drowning victims splash water and yell for help. However, drowning is often silent and still, which is why it is critical to assign an adult to the role of “Water Watcher.”
  • A designated Water Watcher should be a good swimmer and be able to remain attentive. 
  • Water Watchers should avoid alcohol consumption, using cell phones, reading, or multitasking.
  • Water Watchers should wear a tag or carry a whistle indicating their role as they supervise all children near the water.
  • The Water Watcher should only leave their post once the next watcher arrives.
  • Never leave a child unattended or under the care of other children near water.
  • Make sure all children wear life jackets.
  • Ensure proper fencing and alarms are installed for backyard pools.
  • Learn how to provide CPR. REMSA Health offers CPR courses open to the public and those interested may register online.

Find more summer safety tips and information at REMSAHealth.com/summer-safety/.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

KPS3
KPS3http://kps3.com/
We're a marketing communications agency you'll love working with and we’ve been at it for more than 30 years. Whether it’s a website with the right tech stack, a campaign that gets a presidential nod, or a brand that changes the way higher ed works (or should we say, educates), we love what we do. This is a paid brand account on This Is Reno.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Ten seniors get National Merit Scholarships

Education
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced 10 high school seniors from Washoe County have been awarded college scholarships.

‘I find that disingenuous:’ Lawmakers grill A’s leadership, boosters during stadium pitch

Business
Gov. Joe Lombardo has convened the Legislature in special session to consider a $380 million public assistance package for the Oakland A’s.

The Children’s Cabinet hosts 2023 Nevada Business Symposium (sponsored)

Sponsored
Join industry executives and elected officials at the 2023 Nevada Business Symposium as we analyze high impact strategies to support working families to build a stronger workforce and economy.

Popular

Five things to do this week: Clown car wash, synths and roller skating (updated)

Arts & Entertainment
There is a lot to do this week in Reno. Here are our recommended events for the week. There are plenty more in our calendar.

Lombardo veto of rent stabilization for seniors may not bode well for other housing measures

Government
Gov. Joe Lombardo vetoed legislation offering one year rent stabilization for seniors and modest regulations on application fees on Thursday night.

Teamsters applaud transit bill signed into law by Lombardo

Government
Members of Teamsters Local 533 this week said that a bill signed into law by Gov. Joe Lombardo will give them a voice at the table when it comes to public transit and improve safety for riders and drivers.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC