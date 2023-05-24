57.5 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Sponsored

First responders and employees honored during REMSA Health’s EMS Week Awards event (sponsored)

By: KPS3

Date:

REMSA Health and Care Flight celebrated employees and their excellence on the job during the 48th annual Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week Awards held May 22, 2023 at REMSA Health headquarters in Reno, Nevada. Image credit Frank Haxton. Used with permission.

The annual awards luncheon celebrated employees and the compassionate care, dedicated support and innovative services they provide in the community.

REMSA Health celebrated employees and their excellence on the job during the 48th Annual Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week Awards, May 22, 2023. Taking place during National EMS Week, Where Emergency Care Begins, May 21-27, the awards recognize healthcare providers and professionals who exceed expectations within their roles and ensure the health and safety of their community is central to everything they do. 

Each year during EMS Week, REMSA Health invites community leaders and co-response partners to celebrate the EMS Week Awards to honor the healthcare providers and support services professionals who care for communities in Washoe County and across Care Flight’s service areas in northern Nevada and northeastern California.

Top honors for collaboration, innovation, compassionate care and commitment to community were awarded to 45 clinical and administrative employees during the ceremony.

Attending the EMS Week Awards to honor providers and support staff were Sparks City Councilman and Washoe County District Board of Health Chair Kristopher Dahir, City of Reno Vice Mayor Devon Reese, Reno City Councilwoman Naomi Duerr, Reno City Councilwoman Kathleen Taylor, Reno City Councilwoman Meghan Ebert and Washoe County Commissioner Clara Andriola.

“EMS is where care begins and our crews work tirelessly to assist people on what might be the worst day of their life,” Adam Heinz, chief operating officer, REMSA Health, said. “We’re proud to celebrate our providers and employees who provide 24/7 care and support to patients and communities who rely on us and our expertise.”

During the awards ceremony, a moment of silence was observed for employees who were lost during the previous year including Care Flight Nurse Ed Pricola, BSN, and Care Flight Paramedic Ryan Watson who were among the five people on board the medical transport plane that crashed on Feb. 24, 2023, as well as Air Communications Specialist, Will Richeson who passed away suddenly in September 2022.

The ceremony also included the introduction of the Pricola-Watson Award. The Pricola and Watson families were presented with this recognition that was awarded posthumously to their loved ones. Beginning in 2024, it will be awarded annually to team members who embody a commitment to excellence, integrity, initiative, attention to detail, and a desire to care for the community.

REMSA Health invites the community to share messages of appreciation throughout EMS Week and year-round at remsahealth.com/say-thanks.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

KPS3
KPS3http://kps3.com/
We're a marketing communications agency you'll love working with and we’ve been at it for more than 30 years. Whether it’s a website with the right tech stack, a campaign that gets a presidential nod, or a brand that changes the way higher ed works (or should we say, educates), we love what we do. This is a paid brand account on This Is Reno.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

County approves discount for Sierra Sage irrigation, seeks lower effluent costs from city

Government 0
Representatives for the company that manages operations at Washoe County’s Sierra Sage Golf Course said the cost of effluent to irrigate the course – an estimated $200,000 this year – has left them with sticker shock. 

Nevada bill to protect abortion patients from prosecution elsewhere heads to governor’s desk

Government 0
People traveling to Nevada for abortions may soon have an added layer of protection against any draconian attempts to prosecute them for that choice, if a bill passed Monday by the legislature is signed by Gov. Joe Lombardo.

Layoffs, fee increases possible at higher ed. campuses to fund salary adjustments

Education 0
An error by the Legislature in 2019 means the Nevada System of Higher Education has to come up with money out of its own budgets to fund COLAs proposed at the Legislature, according to NSHE officials.

Popular

PHOTOS: Educators take over downtown Carson City rallying for better pay

Education 0
The front of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City Wednesday was filled with educators, parents and children demanding better funding.

Paiute language skills showcased at competition

Culture & History 0
Students from four different schools met Thursday morning for a friendly competition at the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony to show off their Paiute language skills.

House of Bread is open for breakfast, lunch

Food & Drink 0
House of Bread serves up quality sandwiches and baked goods at its California Avenue restaurant and bakery.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC