First responders and employees honored during REMSA Health’s EMS Week Awards event (sponsored)

The annual awards luncheon celebrated employees and the compassionate care, dedicated support and innovative services they provide in the community.

REMSA Health celebrated employees and their excellence on the job during the 48th Annual Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week Awards, May 22, 2023. Taking place during National EMS Week, Where Emergency Care Begins, May 21-27, the awards recognize healthcare providers and professionals who exceed expectations within their roles and ensure the health and safety of their community is central to everything they do.

Each year during EMS Week, REMSA Health invites community leaders and co-response partners to celebrate the EMS Week Awards to honor the healthcare providers and support services professionals who care for communities in Washoe County and across Care Flight’s service areas in northern Nevada and northeastern California.

Top honors for collaboration, innovation, compassionate care and commitment to community were awarded to 45 clinical and administrative employees during the ceremony.

Attending the EMS Week Awards to honor providers and support staff were Sparks City Councilman and Washoe County District Board of Health Chair Kristopher Dahir, City of Reno Vice Mayor Devon Reese, Reno City Councilwoman Naomi Duerr, Reno City Councilwoman Kathleen Taylor, Reno City Councilwoman Meghan Ebert and Washoe County Commissioner Clara Andriola.

“EMS is where care begins and our crews work tirelessly to assist people on what might be the worst day of their life,” Adam Heinz, chief operating officer, REMSA Health, said. “We’re proud to celebrate our providers and employees who provide 24/7 care and support to patients and communities who rely on us and our expertise.”

During the awards ceremony, a moment of silence was observed for employees who were lost during the previous year including Care Flight Nurse Ed Pricola, BSN, and Care Flight Paramedic Ryan Watson who were among the five people on board the medical transport plane that crashed on Feb. 24, 2023, as well as Air Communications Specialist, Will Richeson who passed away suddenly in September 2022.

The ceremony also included the introduction of the Pricola-Watson Award. The Pricola and Watson families were presented with this recognition that was awarded posthumously to their loved ones. Beginning in 2024, it will be awarded annually to team members who embody a commitment to excellence, integrity, initiative, attention to detail, and a desire to care for the community.

REMSA Health invites the community to share messages of appreciation throughout EMS Week and year-round at remsahealth.com/say-thanks.

