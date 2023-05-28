67.7 F
Churrasco: Reno’s only Brazilian rodizio steakhouse

By: Nora Tarte

Date:

Picanha com alho. Image courtesy of Churrasco. Used with permission.
Churrasco literally means beef or grilled meat in Portuguese and Spanish. In Reno, however, it’s the name of our only Brazilian-style steakhouse.

Churrasco Brazilian Steakhouse is what I call a special occasion place. Tables are draped in white linens, drinks are festive, and the service—well, the service is what people dine in for.

On an all-you-can-eat model, Churrasco serves a variety of grilled meats tableside. Tie-clad waiters stop by each group with a rotisserie of meat. The options range from chicken to bacon-wrapped filet mignon, and everything in between. Most of the meat is cooked medium-rare to medium, and it comes in such a vast variety, you’ll be hard-pressed to try it all.

In fact, the final tally on a typical night lands at 15 options and includes beef, chicken, pork, lamb and sausage. The meats are cooked in a traditional Southern Brazil style, grilled over open flame on a large stick. It’s how the gauchos have done it for over a century. 

The food is slowly spin-roasted to bring out the most flavor possible, and results in a satisfying texture—juicy where it should be and crispy in the right places. Slicing it tableside promises every bite is warm and fresh. Instead of all-you-can-eat, they say “rodizio.”

The experience described above is typical of a Brazilian steakhouse. Patrons grab their sides and appetizers from a communal buffet table before taking a seat to enjoy cocktails and glasses of wine while waiters serve up a host of delicious meats.

The price is surprisingly fair, in my opinion, considering how much food you truly get. Adults pay $58 per person for dinner and $41.50 for lunch. Kids under two dine free, those ages 3-5 pay $3-5 for lunch or dinner and children up to age 11 will be charged $19.50-29 (the first price is for weekend lunch and the second for dinner).

And if you do bring the kids for the festivities, there are specialty drinks for them, too. If you ask my 9-year-old, the Brazilian soda may be the best beverage he’s ever had. And it’s always fun when the kids can feel festive, too.

The market table, also known as the buffet, has a large collection of fruit, vegetables, potatoes and more. And at the end of the meal, if you’ve saved room, a tray of (faux) desserts is passed around so you can see before you order.

And while I don’t recommend it—because you miss the experience Churrasco is known for—you can grab grub for take-out instead. The price, of course will be for a set amount, which offers up the delicious quality meats but without the fanfare.

https://churrascobr.com

Nora Heston Tarte is a long-time Reno resident living on the southside of town. In addition to food, her hobbies include wine, hiking, yoga and travel. She is also the managing editor of a regional, lifestyle publication and freelances for other publications most frequently in the travel space. Nora received her bachelor's in Journalism from California State University, Sacramento before graduating from University of Nebraska, Lincoln with a master’s in Professional Journalism. You can follow her travel adventures, and local exploits, on her Instagram account @wanderlust_n_wine.

