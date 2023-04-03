28.7 F
Reno
Five events this week: Lucero in Tahoe, a benefit for homeless pets

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

There is a lot to do this week in Reno. Below are our recommended events for the week. There are plenty more in our calendar. Be sure to add your events here.

Sponsored: Earth Day is back with a new organization running the annual event. Ride in on your bike with a bottle and a shopping tote and you’re already on your way to winning the raffle. Learn from educational and non profit booths and shop local artisans. The focus is on sustainability and waste data collection. It’s Saturday, April 22 at Idlewild Park.

  1. “Should Have Learned By Now Tour,” Lucero with The Shackletons. Coming to Crystal Bay Casino is Tennessee rockers Lucero fresh off of a brand new release. Opening is The Shackletons. 
  2. Heels and Hounds. Put on your best brunch outfit and get ready to make a difference for our community’s homeless pets at Nevada Humane Society’s Heels & Hounds, hosted at Peppermill Resort. 
  3. Comedian Ahmed Ahmed. Ahmed Ahmed is an internationally touring comedian and has been performing comedy going on 30 years. Ahmed has been seen on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno, has two Showtime comedy specials, starred in Vince Vaughn‘s Wild West Comedy Show, appeared in WEEDS, You Don’t Mess With The Zohan and from Iron Man. 
  4. Pardon the Pawn. Come and learn chess basics including the names and moves of each piece. For more advanced players, take your game to the next level and develop winning strategies and tactics. 
  5. Science + Imagination First Friday at the Planetarium. Fleischmann Planetarium hosts an art and science event on the first Friday of each month at 6pm. Each program features a talented local musician paired with a special Full-Dome program in the 360° theater.

