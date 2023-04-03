Five events this week: Lucero in Tahoe, a benefit for homeless pets

There is a lot to do this week in Reno. Below are our recommended events for the week. There are plenty more in our calendar. Be sure to add your events here.

Sponsored: Earth Day is back with a new organization running the annual event. Ride in on your bike with a bottle and a shopping tote and you’re already on your way to winning the raffle. Learn from educational and non profit booths and shop local artisans. The focus is on sustainability and waste data collection. It’s Saturday, April 22 at Idlewild Park.