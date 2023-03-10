President and CEO of Greater Nevada Credit Union, announces retirement (sponsored)

Wally Murray, President and CEO of Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU), announced his retirement after 35 years at the credit union.

“Wally Murray has been instrumental in the growth and success of GNCU and our subsidiaries,” said GNCU Board Chair Rob Joiner. “During his time at Greater Nevada, Wally championed numerous initiatives to improve member value, expand the credit union’s footprint, and ensure financial stability. His unwavering dedication to GNCU and our members has been evident throughout his 35-year tenure. Wally’s vision and strategic thinking have helped position our credit union for long-term success.”

Under Murray’s leadership, starting in 2000, GNCU became the largest financial institution headquartered in the state of Nevada. With more than 85,000 members and $1.78 Billion in assets, GNCU provides an array of both consumer and business lending products and banking services.

“It is difficult to convey my emotions as I move on from Greater Nevada Credit Union,” said Murray. “It has been the joy of my life to lead a passion-driven, service-oriented, values-based, people-first, community-minded organization. We have helped so many people live greater by partnering with them to achieve their goals and overcome the many challenges that life can throw their way. I am confident this will continue into the future as the credit union pursues its passion for helping more people live greater.”

“Wally’s retirement is significant, and his service to Greater Nevada Credit Union is deeply appreciated. We are fortunate to have a talented leadership team to support this transition,” said Joiner. “Our robust strategic planning and service-focused culture give the GNCU Board of Directors confidence that we will continue to provide high-quality, affordable services for member-owners, ensure the safety and soundness of credit union assets, and support communities where our members reside.”

The GNCU board of directors has launched a transition plan for leadership continuity, and a search for a new CEO is underway.

About Greater Nevada Credit Union

Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) is headquartered in Carson City, Nevada and has been helping Nevadans with their financial needs since 1949. The credit union serves more than 85,300 consumers and small businesses and has $1.78 billion in assets. GNCU’s subsidiaries include Greater Nevada Mortgage, Greater Commercial Lending and Greater Nevada Insurance. GNCU is a certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and has been consistently recognized as a Best Financial Institution in many of its service areas and as a top employer by the Reno/Tahoe Best Places to Work Awards. GNCU is also the title sponsor of Greater Nevada Field in Reno. For more information, call (800) 421-6674 or visit www.gncu.org.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.