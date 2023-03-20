37.9 F
Five events this week: D&D, brews and recovery

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

two sculpture dragons
Reno is coming out in full force – events-wise – this week with community fundraisers, learning and fun, and an event that piqued our interest: Recovery Dharma, or Buddhist-based recovery. Also, the seventh Reno Women’s March, which draws thousands to downtown, is on Saturday.

(We recommend events below that are submitted to our calendar, which is becoming the area’s one-stop shop for all things Reno – and beyond. Add your event here. View all events here.)

(Sponsored) 7th Annual Reno Women’s March. The seventh annual Reno Women’s March will celebrate The Power of One — for each and every one that makes a difference. The march will honor three women who left a lasting legacy on our community: Amanda Davis, Mylan Hawkins and Evelyn Mount.

  1. Holland Project game week. In partnership The Glass Die, this week-long board game camp for ages 9-13 teaches participants how to play a variety of different tabletop board and card games and the role-play game Dungeons & Dragons. Full week registration is required for Dungeons & Dragons game play, and tabletop board gamers have the option to pick and choose their days or can sign-up for the full week. 
  2. Keely and Du at GLM. Good Luck Macbeth is presenting “Keely and Du” by Jane Martin. A finalist for the 1994 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, “Keely and Du” is as pertinent today as it was 30 years ago. This show is captivating, jarring and ushers forth an important conversation about women’s health. 
  3. Stand-Up Against Violence: Standup Comedy for The Children’s Cabinet. Stand-up comedy with all profits going to The Children’s Cabinet. Comedian Matt Wiegand headlines the PG-13 show, with a recommended age of 16+.
  4. Recovery Dharma. Recovery Dharma is a mindfulness-based addiction recovery community that practices Buddhist philosophy as the foundation of the recovery process. Drawing inspiration from the teachings of the Four Noble Truths, emphasis is placed on both knowledge and empathy as a means for overcoming addiction and its causes. 
  5. Brewer’s Cabinet Launches Ales for ALS. Beer enthusiasts are coming together to end ALS through Ales for ALS. The Brewer’s Cabinet has joined breweries worldwide with a commitment to end ALS by creating delicious beers to raise awareness and donate proceeds to ALS research.

