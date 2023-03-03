31.1 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
FeaturedNewsBusiness

Clean beauty company launches in Reno

By: Nora Tarte

Date:

Lemmon Roots Botanicals
Image courtesy of Lemon Roots Botanicals.

Not everything born out of the COVID-19 lockdown was temporary—at least not for Elke Anderson. 

“I was recently divorced and my children and I were feeling a lot of anxiety,” she said. “Everyone was definitely worried and the world seemed pretty bleak.”

Elke and her two children (Haley, 27 and Cade, 14) started making clean beauty products and baked goods at home. The long-time stylist (who has worked in Reno, Los Angeles and Australia) used it as a way to revisit a passion she developed in junior high and share it with her kids during a difficult time.

“I mainly wanted to do it for our mental health and to give my kids something to feel good about,” she explained. “I’ve always made my own beauty products and have always been highly tuned into ingredients.”

With delicious flaky pastries, infused olive oils and sugar scrubs, Anderson realized she could share their new hobby with the community in the form of Lemmon Roots Botanicals. In true COVID-19 fashion, she launched a Facebook page and began offering contactless front door drop offs of gift baskets containing all of their goodies.

When life started to shift back to normal, Anderson couldn’t stop thinking about the venture she and her family had created in lockdown. So, she decided to quit styling and launch Lemon Roots as a full-time, small-batch, eco-friendly and clean beauty business. 

Lemon comes from her childhood, a wink at the lemon tree she used to pick fresh fruit from as a child; roots is a nod to her hope to establish roots, a contrast to her own rocky childhood; and botanicals refers to the base of what her products are derived from. 

Image courtesy of Lemon Roots Botanicals.
Image courtesy of Lemon Roots Botanicals.

It took about a year to launch her storefront. She was lucky to find an inexpensive place, but it was in bad shape. A lot of the year was spent renovating the storefront, which hadn’t been occupied since 2008.

Luckily her brother, Sawyer Williams, was keen to help. 

“He has been such a great help in this process, sometimes believing in me more than I do,” Anderson said. 

And while Williams was putting effort into getting the physical space ready, Anderson was designing the products, formulating and making, all day every day for months getting an inventory ready and packaged to be sold.

In May 2022, Lemon Roots Botanicals opened to the public, selling soaps, candles, skin care products, body butters, bath bombs and more. As an added bonus, the prices are reasonable when compared to other all-natural skincare brands. Vegan soaps and bath bombs are under $10 each, serums and night creams may cost as little as $25 and clay masks are $32.

“I make all the products using chemical and preservative-free, raw ingredients,” Anderson said.

She also places an emphasis on eco-friendly and sustainable packaging along with a rewards program — for every four glass vessels returned, patrons get a free candle. 

While Anderson’s brother was paramount in getting the business on its feet, the duo doesn’t work together often. Williams has a full-time job. Most of his efforts were in getting the space ready, but he now steps in to run the front desk when Anderson has a workshop going.

“He has been my biggest cheerleader and support system,” Anderson said. “I could not have done this without his help.”

Above all else, Anderson wants people to know they can trust the products purchased from Lemon Roots Botanicals to be packed with eco-friendly, clean ingredients that also work to reduce waste. 

“They can rely on us to always keep our integrity when creating the products,” she said.

Everything is also made in store, including soaps and body butters. “Customers can see us making in the workshop while shopping,” Anderson shared, a unique aspect of the physical business.

“My daughter and I also like to do a community act of service quarterly, handing out food, beanies, soap, etc. near the Riverwalk and Wingfield Park,” she said. “We hope we will be able to do this monthly and also get some other businesses and customers involved.”

To order products online, visit lemonrootsbotanicals.com. Customers can also shop in store at 44 W. First St. or sign up for a workshop. 

“We love our community and really want to make a difference in someone’s day.”

Details

https://lemonrootsbotanicals.com

44 W 1st Street, Reno , NV 89509

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
Nora Tarte
Nora Tarte
Nora Heston Tarte is a long-time Reno resident living on the southside of town. In addition to food, her hobbies include wine, hiking, yoga and travel. She is also the managing editor of a regional, lifestyle publication and freelances for other publications most frequently in the travel space. Nora received her bachelor's in Journalism from California State University, Sacramento before graduating from University of Nebraska, Lincoln with a master’s in Professional Journalism. You can follow her travel adventures, and local exploits, on her Instagram account @wanderlust_n_wine.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

GOED board approves $330 million tax abatement for Tesla

Business 0
The Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) board today approved a $330,250,366 abatement for Tesla in exchange for the company promising to make a $3.6 billion investment at its Storey County site. 

States, including Nevada, consider ‘safe injection sites’ to prevent overdoses

Health 0
The snowballing death toll from heroin overdoses has pushed lawmakers in Colorado, New Mexico and Nevada to consider joining New York and Rhode Island in allowing what are often called "safe injection sites."

The National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges announces record $16.7 million in awards to assist children and families (sponsored)

Sponsored 0
The NCJFCJ received a record $16.7 million in awards and grants for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

Popular

Vegas physician, America’s Frontline Doctors sued after Washoe County man died from hydroxychloroquine

Courts & Crime 0
The estate of Jeremy Parker last week sued the anti-vaccination, right-wing group America's Frontline Doctors for alleged wrongful death. Dr. Medina Culver, an osteopathic physician and Instagram influencer based in Henderson, Nevada, is also named in the case.

Letter: Setting the record straight on Ormat, BLM

Government 0
A resident sounds off about Ormat's geothermal exploration plan, and the Burning Man lawsuit against BLM, near Gerlach, Nev.

Show me the money — Nevada State Museum event delivers the goods Aug. 23-24 in Carson City

default 0
CARSON CITY — Who doesn’t like to collect money? Whether...

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC