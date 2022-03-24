Reno Business Weekly: March 23, 2022

Commissioners criticize NDOT traffic signal changes

By Kristen Hackbarth

Drivers on Pyramid Highway have expressed frustration over the past week as advance warning signals for a number of stop lights have been modified by the Nevada Department of Transportation. The changes are part of a phased project to remove some of the highway’s advance warning signals and modify the operation of others.

Washoe County Commissioner Vaughn Hartung

“This has frustrated my residents in Spanish Springs beyond belief,” said Washoe County Commissioner Vaughn Hartung during Friday’s Regional Transportation Commission board meeting. “Most people have lost confidence in NDOT who live in Spanish Springs.”

Hartung read a series of comments he received from residents who drive on Pyramid Highway and are confused by the changes. They said they are also concerned the changes will make driving the highway less safe.

Hartung said he shared those concerns.

“It’s very confusing, it’s a hindrance on the highway and it’s not making the traffic flow smoother,” he said. “I’m getting floods of emails.”

The changes, also being made to some warning lights on the Mt. Rose Highway, include adjusting the yellow flashing lights that warn that a traffic signal ahead is yellow or is red and a driver should slow down. The current setting for the lights is to continuously flash, which has drivers confused as to whether they should slow down or keep driving.

Opinion: Course helps hosts navigate short-term rental ordinance

Submitted by Julie Davies

As I read the article “New Short-Term Rental Ordinance Leads to Dozens of Complaints, Fines Against Homeowners,” I appreciated the county’s code enforcement emphasis on illegally operating Short-Term Rentals (STR). But I was disheartened by the reported increased complaints and ongoing non-compliance.

Code enforcement needs to be fully implemented, STR hosts need quality instruction about how to host more responsibly, and STR ordinances need time to stabilize before communities negatively judge their efficacy.

Vacation homes have been operating for decades. In recent years, the Short-Term Rental industry has boomed due to societal changes influencing STR consumer demand along with a push by online technology and “sharing economy” advocates.

As educators, we’ve been studying ordinance components in communities across the nation and recognize critical factors that help neighborhoods that have been disrupted by STRs listed on online reservation sites like Airbnb or Vrbo.

Business news briefs

Sisolak announces environmental justice team. The group is responsible for developing the statewide strategy for dealing with rising temperatures in Nevada’s urban areas. “To ensure the most vulnerable Nevadans are able to weather the worst impacts of climate change, I am committed to ensuring we appropriately direct federal resources that support the Justice 40 Initiative,” Sisolak said.

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced last week that Unemployment Insurance Administrator Nancy St. Clair has been appointed by the National Association of State Workforce Agencies to serve on its Unemployment Insurance Information Technology Support Center Steering Committee. “It’s an honor to have been appointed to this committee. I look forward to representing Nevada and working with other states and partners as the committee considers the application of information technology and resulting improvements to the UI customer experience,” said St. Clair.

Dickson Commercial Group announces three brokers promoted. Joel Fountain, Travis Hansen and Gary Tremaine have been promoted to senior vice president within DCG. “These promotions recognize the hard work and diligence of a number of brokers at DCG who have had great success in their careers and in our marketplace,” said Tom Fennell, principal at DCG.

GOED board approves workforce development grant. The Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development Board recently approved a $400,000 grant from the Workforce Innovations for the New Nevada (WINN) fund to grow a Commercial Driver’s License Training Program at Western Nevada College. “Our In-Demand Occupation analysis shows that Nevada is 4,509 jobs below the national average in licensed commercial drivers,” said Stacey Bostwick, GOED director of workforce development. “This program in Carson City will create 100 training slots for jobs with an average starting wage of $24 per hour and begin to address the deficit in an area of critical workforce development need.”

USDA: Lucas Ingvoldstad selected as state director for rural development in Nevada. President Joe Biden announced his intent to appoint nine U.S. Department of Agriculture regional positions, including Lucas Ingvoldstad as Rural Development State Director in Nevada. Prior to joining USDA, Ingvoldstad was the senior director of government and external affairs for Eolus North America, a renewable energy developer focusing on solar, wind and battery storage projects.

Greater Nevada donates $10,000 to Ukrainian Credit Union Displacement Fund. This donation supports ongoing efforts to mitigate both immediate and long-term impacts to Ukraine’s credit union system, according to a press statement. “Our thoughts are with everyone in Ukraine and we fervently hope for a quick end to the violence and atrocities,” Wally Murray, GNCU president and CEO, said. “Supporting our fellow credit unions, their members and employees during this distressful time is a moral imperative for us.”