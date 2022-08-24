Business: Storey County’s first dispensary opens at TRI Center (video)

By Bob Conrad

A new cannabis dispensary has opened in Storey County at the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center. Pure Tonic President Jacob Ward said the dispensary is Storey County’s first cannabis facility and the first 24-hour dispensary in northern Nevada.

Ward said the dispensary is geared toward quick ordering, discrete purchases and fast fulfillment – aimed at TRI-Center employees.

“Generally speaking the folks that are visiting us right now, they are working out here,” he told This Is Reno. “They’re on the move. They’re ready to get home, typically, or they’re on their way to work and need to get there at a certain time, and we try to move as quickly [as possible].”

Ward said, although the dispensary is on USA Parkway, about 25 minutes from Reno by car, their products and prices are comparable with Reno-area dispensaries.

Pure Tonic is also partnering with locally owned MMG Agriculture, a cannabis cultivator.

Sarah Rosenfeld, CEO of MMG Agriculture, said her company’s new line of Nevada-grown cannabis was a natural fit to sell at Pure Tonic – and other Nevada dispensaries.

“[Comstock Cannabis] is a very Nevada-centric brand,” Rosenfeld said. “This cannabis industry has gotten very corporate, and there’s a lot of brands that are now really nationwide.

“Given that we started in Nevada, and we’ve stayed in Nevada, and we’ve stayed local, I just wanted to bring that out for people so that people traveling to Nevada can try something that is just really specific and specialized for Nevada.”

Three Nations Cannabis, a tribal-owned cannabis brand, also touts its Nevada-grown products. Three Nations has three new dispensaries in the Reno area: on South Virginia Street, in Verdi and a new location slated to open in Spanish Springs, according to the Three Nations website.

Ward said getting the license to operate a dispensary in Storey County took awhile. He was awarded the license in 2018 but only opened recently.

“It’s gone really well,” he added.

Business news briefs

D4 Media Corp. was recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest growing, privately-owned companies in the U.S. in 2022 and ranked 1,972 of the top 5,000 in its annual Inc. 5000 report. D4 is an independent venture studio headquartered in Reno that is focused on developing products and brands in the outdoor and sports shooting industries. “We are excited to be part of this prestigious list of entrepreneurs and innovators who are shaping the landscape of the business economy in the United States,” said John Dunlap, Founder of D4. “The hard work that has been put into the company’s success doesn’t end here. We are reinvesting profits into D4 to promote continued growth and expansion and we are forecasting exponential gains for the company in the foreseeable future.”

The Legal Services Corporation announced it is awarding a $377,782 Pro Bono Innovation Fund grant to Nevada Legal Services. NLS is one of 15 legal aid organizations receiving a grant. LSC is awarding $4.75 million to support the growth of pro bono legal services for low-income Americans. NLS will use the grant for pro bono attorneys directly at the Myrtle Tate Elementary School in Las Vegas. The goal is to create an access point to NLS’ services for low-income clients in a community who would otherwise go unserved.

Nevada adds 7,700 jobs in July while the unemployment rate falls to 4.4%. State officials said employment has fully recovered all the jobs lost in the pandemic and is now up 12,200 jobs from February 2020. Employment is up 78,400 since July 2021, an annual increase of 5.7%. The state’s unemployment rate in July is 4.4%, down by 0.3 points from 4.7% in June and down by 2.2 percentage points when compared to July 2021. “Nevada’s employment continues to rise – good news for Nevadans seeking work and employers looking to fill open positions and diversify our economy. Today’s report shows confidence in Nevada’s economy, and we are focused on continuing to make Nevada stronger and more resilient,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak.

The RSCVA released transient lodging and room tax statistics showing FY 2021-2022’s total of $457,010,853 as the most taxable room revenue ever recorded in a fiscal year. “It is inspiring to welcome today’s travelers to Reno Tahoe, where our destination partners are tirelessly working to elevate the guest experience,” said Reno Tahoe President and CEO Charles Harris. “These record-setting years contribute greatly to the overall health and economic well-being of the regional tourism industry.” This Is Reno reported last week that while room tax revenue overall is on the rise, the downtown area has seen a decrease in a $2 room night charge after Harrah’s closed.

Sage Neuroscience Specialists lease at Thomas Creek Office Park. “Our new space at Thomas Creek Office Park is exactly what we were looking for,” said Dr. Rolando Ania, company founder. “We’re excited for the opportunity to grow in Reno and our new office space provides an excellent environment to deliver the best possible neurological care for our clients.”

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced that all of the state’s partners will change into the EmployNV system. The Nevada JobConnect offices and One-Stop Career Centers will be called EmployNV Career Hubs. EmployNV Career Hubs will help job seekers, and EmployNV Business Hubs will help businesses with employment needs. Clients visiting workforce development offices should expect to see all service providers housed under one roof, using one name, offering a one-stop shop to businesses and employees. “Nevada’s workforce partners collaborate, and we have been looking for ways to make it easier for Nevadans looking for jobs or training to find the services they need. This alignment will make it easier to help people,” said DETR’s Director, Elisa Cafferata.

Suzy Daubert to serve as acting NRCS Nevada State Conservationist. Daubert will serve until Dec. 10, 2022. She is replacing Ray Dotson who left to serve as director of NRCS’s Central National Technology Support Center in Fort Worth, Texas, after serving as Nevada state conservationist since August 2015. Daubert started her career with NRCS as a part-time employee, while attending the University of Maryland. After graduation, she worked for a geo-tech engineering firm and the University of Maryland running the soils lab. While in pursuit of her master’s degree, she completed a summer internship mapping soils in Fairbanks, Alaska. Then she joined NRCS full time as a Career Intern in Riverton, Wyoming and Maine.

StartUpNV, a non-profit statewide incubator and accelerator for Nevada-based startups, has closed a $600,000 round of investment in Minden-based furniture manufacturer Semi Exact. “StartUpNV’s mission is to support Nevada-based startups and grow our state’s network of investors,” said Jeff Saling, executive director. “Leading this investment round for Semi Exact benefits both the business and our state. While syndicated venture capital rounds like this are not new, the fact they are starting to happen more in Nevada is indicative of our growing ecosystem to support startups and diversify our economy.”

Travel Nevada adds Aida Blankenship as PR specialist. She is tasked with overseeing its legislative affairs and stakeholder engagement programs. “Aida brings a wealth of legislative knowledge to the Travel Nevada team, and we are excited to have her on board to oversee the Tourism Means More program and elevate our industry communications,” said M.E. Kawchack, deputy director. “Tourism is an integral piece of Nevada’s economy, and ensuring that message is spread to Nevada lawmakers, residents and industry partners is of utmost importance to our agency.”