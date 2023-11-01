Nevada stays atop a bad list: Unemployment

by Hugh Jackson, Nevada Current

Nevada again had the highest unemployment rate in the nation in September, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Monday.

The state’s 5.4% unemployment rate in September was unchanged from August, when the state also had the nation’s highest unemployment rate, as it has through much of the last several years. Nevada’s September 2023 rate was also effectively the same as it was 12 months earlier in September 2022, when it was 5.5%

The District of Columbia had the nation’s second-highest unemployment rate in September, at 5%. It was followed by California at 4.7%.

The national unemployment rate in September was 3.8%.

The BLS reported Maryland had the lowest rate in September at 1.6%, followed by North Dakota, South Dakota, and Vermont, each at 1.9%.

Year over year, New Jersey had the highest unemployment rate increase, from 3.2% in September 2022 to 4.4% in September this year. The largest 12 month decline in unemployment was in Maryland, where the rate was halved from 3.2% in September 2022 to 1.6% in September this year.

Nevada’s unemployment rate was reported by the state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation last week. In that report, Nye County had the state’s highest unemployment rate at 7%. The state’s most populated counties, Clark and Washoe, had unemployment rates of 5.7% and 4.2%, respectively.

Nevada’s highest-in-the-nation rate was confirmed Monday by the BLS report, which compiled September unemployment rates nationwide.

