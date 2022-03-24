Leisure and hospitality make gains as Nevada continues to add back jobs

Nevada’s steady decline in unemployment continued from January into February according to the latest data from the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR).

The state’s unemployment rate fell from 5.2% in January to 5.1% in February, and has dropped by 4.7 percentage points from February 2021.

DETR also reported 6,300 jobs added in February, with more than half – 3,400 – in the leisure and hospitality industry.

“The State’s labor market is continuing its recovery as we emerge from the COVID recession, particularly in the industries that were hit hardest by the pandemic,” David Schmidt, DETR chief economist, said.

Schmidt added that the largest gains were seen in Las Vegas, which increased its total number of jobs by 0.7% in February. Reno saw the lowest increase in new jobs, adding just 0.1% in February.

“It is promising to see the latest numbers from February’s economic report, particularly the continued rebound in employment growth in Nevada. It’s great to see gains made in leisure and hospitality, the hardest hit industry in our State. Across all State agencies, we are focused on creating more economic opportunity for Nevadans,” said Governor Steve Sisolak.

Source: DETR