Business News: Nevada employment level reaches new peak, officials say

All jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic have been filled, and then some, state officials announced last week.

An all-time high of 1,452,600 jobs was noted in the state’s June jobs report. That figure is 3,000 greater than the previous peak in February of 2020 – prior to business closures and lockdowns during the pandemic.

State officials said the increase in new jobs is 6.6% and the state’s unemployment rate is at 4.7% in June, a decrease of less than 3% from the same time last year.

“Nevada’s economy passed another benchmark this month, recovering all of the jobs that were lost during the COVID pandemic, and doing so in a way that has more Nevadans working in better-paying jobs than before the pandemic,” Gov. Steve Sisolak. “Nevada has never had more jobs than we do today, and we will keep working to keep Nevada moving forward.”

Nevada is ahead of the United States total in recovering lost jobs while also gaining new ones, Sisolak added.

“The state’s employment recovery is due to the stronger employment gains in other industries, which often pay significantly higher average wages,” the state’s Chief Economist, David Schmidt said.

The state department of employment also noted both Reno and Las Vegas contributed to the growth in new jobs.

“Compared to June 2021, total nonfarm employment [in Reno] saw an increase of 10,500 jobs,” said Valentina Bonaparte, public information officer with the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

This time of year, I’m always in search of a patio. There’s nothing like sipping craft cocktails at sunset with the mountains and Midtown as your background.

The Emerson delivers on both counts: a quaint outdoor space prime for people watching and cocktails worthy of our fanciest date nights, even though the vibe is more laid back than that.

You can of course sip inside, too, where forest green walls and lush plants create a chic, upbeat space. It’s made complete with dim lighting and comfortable, eclectic furniture that allows you to kick back at the bar or on a couch.

Business news briefs

School super names new district officials. Washoe County School District Superintendent Susan Enfield named two new members to the district’s leadership team: Seng-Dao Yang Keo will serve as deputy superintendent and Adam Searcy has been named Chief Operating Officer. “Their knowledge and experience will contribute so much to our incredibly dedicated and talented team of professionals,” Enfield said. “Together we will continue to ensure that every student is challenged and supported to succeed.”

Nevada tourism announces Szesciorka as new marketing specialist. Samantha Szesciorka joined the Nevada Department of Tourism & Cultural Affairs as its Content Marketing Specialist. She is tasked with overseeing content development for the Division of Museums & History, Nevada Indian Commission and Nevada Arts Council. “Nevada’s cultural agencies will thrive as a result of her deep understanding and expertise for designing content to tell a story and therefore increase awareness and visitation,” said Nevada Department of Tourism & Cultural Affairs Director Brenda Scolari. Szesciorka is a former news producer for Reno-based TV stations KRNV and KTVN and also served as the editor in chief of Sagebrush Rider Magazine.

Sam Palmer. Image credit Nevada State Contractors Board.

Contractors board hires Sam Palmer as deputy executive officer. Palmer joined the board’s Staff on July 1 and serves as second in command to Executive Officer Margi Grein, overseeing all aspects of the Board’s operations. “Sam Palmer has been a respected and effective leader in Nevada’s building and construction industry for several decades,” Grein said. “We know bringing his expertise, knowledge, and skill set to the Board will further enhance our efforts to carefully protect the public while advancing the industry.”

Lisa Levine appointed ED of Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation. Levine joined the office to replace Isla Young, whose last day was July 22. She brings more than a decade of leadership in business, government and public affairs as a small business owner, gaming technology manufacturing professional and congressional aide. “I have had the pleasure of working with Lisa on the Vegas Chamber Government Affairs committee and found her to be insightful and a major contributor to the group. She brings extensive policy experience to GOWINN and I look forward to working closely with her, in meeting the needs of Nevada’s employers and employees,” said Hugh Anderson, managing director of Hightower Las Vegas.