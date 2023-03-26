25.3 F
Reno
Brunch at Twisted Fork

By: Nora Tarte

Date:

Twisted Fork breakfast image: Nora Tarte / This Is Reno.
There’s something new cooking at Twisted Fork. The south Reno favorite that has long regaled us with its creamy risotto and vegetarian ceviche is now serving a third meal—brunch.

Offered on weekends only, the new menu was announced in November and hours have since expanded due to customer demand. Every Sunday hungry diners can now enjoy a small menu of varied favorites and specials from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The menu is brief, but there are enough options to serve both those with a sweet tooth and those who prefer a savory breakfast. 

My personal favorite is the pork belly breakfast BLTA, a hearty option that feels like breakfast and lunch rolled into one. The braised pork belly melts in your mouth and is topped with smoked bacon and dripping with white cheddar cheese. Lettuce, tomatoes and avocado round out the sandwich, which is layered with an onion aioli and topped with a fried egg before the ciabatta roll is finished in the panini press.

The California avocado toast may sound like a basic morning meal, but it’s decidedly not basic. A large slice of toasted ciabatta bread is piled high with fresh ingredients, including burrata cheese, pumpkin seeds, radishes, and, of course, avocado. For added protein, top it with an egg. Like the BLTA, the toast is served with morning potatoes.

The menu also includes sweet multigrain pancakes coated in a bourbon maple syrup and orange butter that adds a hint of citrus to the overall flavor profile. Steak and eggs, a veggie omelet and chilaquiles verdes round out the menu, but there are always specials, too.

On my inaugural visit, another variety of pancakes and brioche French toast were on the menu.

While brunch is perfect when served alongside a steaming cup of coffee, a morning cocktail is often in order for a celebratory Sunday. Choose between a pitcher of mimosas to share ($25) or opt for house Bloody Marys at $7 a pop.

That’s only the tip of the iceberg of course. A collection of other cocktails, along with the restaurant’s wine and beer list, are also available as early as 10 a.m. If you can’t choose between coffee and a cocktail, order up an Irish coffee and have both. It’s not really about moderation when it comes to brunch.

Overall, the menu is decadent. Every plate is spilling over with quality ingredients that make for breakfast items you can’t get just anywhere. And while the menu isn’t a robust one, there are enough options to satisfy many palates from those who like spice to those who avoid meat.

Keep an eye on social media to stay in the know on brunch items and get inspired by how delicious each dish looks. The page also alerts customers to potential closings and other changes that may affect dining in.

https://www.twistedforkreno.com

1191 Steamboat Pkwy #1400 Reno, NV 89521

775-853-6033

Nora Tarte
