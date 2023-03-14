44.4 F
A love of dance inspires Reno native to open pole fitness studio

By: Nora Tarte

In April 2022, Natasha a Supanche opened Vertical Barre at 1350 Stardust St. in Reno. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
In April 2022, Natasha a Supanche opened Vertical Barre at 1350 Stardust St. in Reno. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno.

“I like to take my interests and turn them into businesses.” That’s how Natasha Supancheck came to own pole fitness studio Vertical Barre.

The mom of two has long been a professional dancer, performing with the AVA Ballet Theatre since practically its inception and performing locally over the years. 

“I’ve studied almost every dance form there is since I was 4 years old but happened upon pole fitness when I was 31 years old,” she explained.

After baby number two and some time away from the dance community, Supancheck wanted to work out again but wasn’t quite ready to get back into her former dance practices. Instead, she turned to pole fitness as a fun way to get in shape. 

“I’ve gained so much upper body strength and confidence and discovered a whole community of people who are open, accepting and fun to work out with,” she said. “You gain strength as you learn by lifting your own body weight while holding on to the pole.”

Because Supancheck has a passion for turning her hobbies into ways to make money, she decided she could do something profitable with pole fitness. Noticing some areas in the studio she was attending that could use some fine tuning, she went out on her own in hopes of creating an even better model.

In April 2022, Natasha opened Vertical Barre at 1350 Stardust St. in Reno. Her classes range from pole fitness, which she likens to aerial gymnastics, to dance/choreography and even “polga,” a combination of yoga and pole fitness. 

“We have very talented instructors that have a lot of experience, two of whom compete on a national and world scale,” she shared. 

Classes are open to everyone regardless of age, sex or body type. She even has classes for beginners as well as those who are more advanced. 

“Pole fitness is an excellent core and upper body workout, but you’re having so much fun learning moves that you don’t even realize you’re working out,” Supancheck said. “It’s definitely not boring, that’s for sure!”

And while pole dancing may seem intimidating, Supancheck assures it’s for everybody—zero experience required.

To sign up for a class, head to Vertical Barre Reno’s website (verticalbarrereno.com) and click on the registration links. The day of class, avoid wearing lotion, which could make you slip on the pole, and always wear shorts (not pants) to class. A full FAQ is available on the website that everyone should read before attending.

In April 2022, Natasha a Supanche opened Vertical Barre at 1350 Stardust St. in Reno. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
In April 2022, Natasha a Supanche opened Vertical Barre at 1350 Stardust St. in Reno. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno.

Nora Tarte
Nora Heston Tarte is a long-time Reno resident living on the southside of town. In addition to food, her hobbies include wine, hiking, yoga and travel. She is also the managing editor of a regional, lifestyle publication and freelances for other publications most frequently in the travel space. Nora received her bachelor's in Journalism from California State University, Sacramento before graduating from University of Nebraska, Lincoln with a master’s in Professional Journalism. You can follow her travel adventures, and local exploits, on her Instagram account @wanderlust_n_wine.

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond.

Latest

