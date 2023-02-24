Reno Aces announce additional details for March 4th Fan Fest, presented by News 4, Fox 11, and Nevada Sports Net (sponsored)

The Downtown Reno Partnership Ambassadors will be available on the concourse to provide directions, assistance and safe walks.

With spring training underway, the Reno Aces have announced additional plans for the 2023 Fan Fest at Greater Nevada Field. The free event for fans of all ages is set for Saturday, March 4th, with gates opening at 11:00 a.m. and concluding at 2:00 p.m.

New activities and details:

Single-game tickets will be on-sale at the Ticket Office for the entire 2023 season

FREE PARKING in the garage located on Ballpark Lane

Concessions & alcoholic beverages available

Downtown Reno Partnership Ambassadors will be present on the concourse, providing fans with information, directions and safe walks.

Applications for employment for a variety of seasonal positions will be available for pick-up and accepted at the Guest Services office, located at the top of Section 103

Aces’ MC Chris Payne will host the event, along with TBA new Content Creator & Broadcaster

A replay of the 2022 Pacific Coast League championship game will be shown on the biggest screen in Northern Nevada

Below are previously announced event highlights of the festivities at the 2023 Fan Fest.

Free Raffle entry for all fans in attendance for the chance to win Aces prize packs, tickets & more!

2023 Reno Aces Magnet Schedule giveaway to the first one hundred (100) fans at the gate.

Concourse activities including yard games (cornhole, giant Jenga, Connect 4); face painting; and balloon animals.

VIP Ballpark Tours will occur every 20 minutes throughout the Fan Fest.

Pacific Coast League Championship Trophy will be on display for photos, while the largest screen in Northern Nevada will show the championship game.

Archie & Truckee will be on hand to pump up the crowds and be photo opportunities.

Select-Your-Seat for the 2023 season.

Archie’s Kids Club Open Enrollment

On-site dog adoptions with the Nevada Humane Society

Merchandise

“Concourse Sale” with merchandise discounts (to be announced) at the Biggest Little Team Shop.

The Reno Aces are slated to open the 2023 season at Greater Nevada Field on Friday, March 31st, against the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting “MEMBER” to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

