Merry Brunchmas! A brunch event to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada (sponsored)

‘Tis the season for joy, giving, and festive celebrations! On Sunday, December 3 from 9 am to 12 pm. Pitch Black Printing, located at 700 E 4th St Suite A, Reno 89512, is hosting a bunch to benefit Big Brother Big Sisters of Northern Nevada.

Capture magical moments with Santa in a festive photo session. Indulge in delectable brunch bites to satisfy your taste buds. Let your imagination soar with their talented face painter. Kids can enjoy complimentary hot chocolate to stay warm and cozy.

In the spirit of giving, proceeds will go toward supporting the impactful mentorship programs of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada. Your presence will make the event merrier and contribute to a meaningful cause this holiday season. We look forward to celebrating the magic of the Holidays with you and spreading joy to the children of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada.

To RSVP and more information please go to: https://www.eventcreate.com/e/merrybrunchmas

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.