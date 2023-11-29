42.1 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Sponsored

Merry Brunchmas! A brunch event to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada (sponsored)

By: Downtown Reno Partnership

Date:

Brunch to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters is being hosted on Dec. 3. Image by Oleksandr Pyrohov from Pixabay.

‘Tis the season for joy, giving, and festive celebrations! On Sunday, December 3 from 9 am to 12 pm. Pitch Black Printing, located at 700 E 4th St Suite A, Reno 89512, is hosting a bunch to benefit Big Brother Big Sisters of Northern Nevada.

Capture magical moments with Santa in a festive photo session. Indulge in delectable brunch bites to satisfy your taste buds. Let your imagination soar with their talented face painter. Kids can enjoy complimentary hot chocolate to stay warm and cozy.

In the spirit of giving, proceeds will go toward supporting the impactful mentorship programs of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada. Your presence will make the event merrier and contribute to a meaningful cause this holiday season. We look forward to celebrating the magic of the Holidays with you and spreading joy to the children of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada.

To RSVP and more information please go to: https://www.eventcreate.com/e/merrybrunchmas

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

Downtown Reno Partnership
Downtown Reno Partnershiphttps://downtownreno.org
The Downtown Reno Partnership (DRP) is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and enhancing the economic vitality and quality of life in the heart of Reno, Nevada. Founded in 2018, the organization works to create a vibrant and dynamic downtown district that attracts visitors, businesses, and residents.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported, and paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Navigation

Social

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC