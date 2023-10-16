Rush The River brings wicked fun Fall festivities to the Reno RiverWalk District (sponsored)

68.5 F
Reno
By: Downtown Reno Partnership

Image courtesy Downtown Reno Partnership. Used with permission.

“Rush The River”, brings the Reno community together every third Saturday of the month for fun, entertainment, and discounts at local businesses. This vibrant monthly event occurs in downtown Reno’s vibrant and historical Riverwalk District. Each month will focus on a theme and include the two-decade-long legacy event, the Reno Wine Walk, from 2-5 pm ($30pp). The monthly event features a variety of activities for all ages, including entertainment at various venues, food & drink specials at local businesses, local vendors, arts, made-in-Nevada merchandise, and much more. Admission to the Riverwalk is free, with some venues charging cover or ticket prices, and all are welcome to attend.

WHEN: Saturday, October 21st, 2023 10am to 7pm 
WHERE: Reno’s Riverwalk District: A good starting for the Riverwalk District is the Reno-Tahoe Visitor Center, Riverwalk District, 135 N Sierra St, Reno, NV 89501 

For the month of October, “Rush The River” will include the “Wicked Wine Walk”; a spooky twist on the traditional wine-tasting event. The community is encouraged to wear costumes or festive clothing to embrace the festive Fall holidays while visiting the route along the Truckee River. Visitors and community members interested in ghostly haunts are encouraged to check out the map of walkable haunts on The Riverwalk District website! 

The Makers Market, located at 50th South Virginia and The Basement, will host its monthly sale of locally procured and made goods. An assortment of eccentric jewelry, food, and gifts will be available for purchase.

“We’re thrilled to continue this new community event through the holiday season,” said Britton Griffith, President of the Reno Riverwalk District. “This event is focused on supporting local businesses and bringing people together for a day of fun and entertainment each month. We’re excited to showcase the best of our community and provide a great experience for everyone who attends.”

The Riverwalk District has eight community parks, three Museums, an AAA-Baseball Stadium, Community Co-ops, Historical points of interest, award-winning spas, hotels, and hundreds of eclectic food, drink, and shopping establishments. The district also resides within the Downtown Reno Business Improvement boundaries, which offer ambassador assistance for locals and travelers. From pedicabs, parking garages, ride-sharing, public transit, and the newest addition of Bird Scooters, visitors have plenty of options for traveling to and from the district.

The event was created as a way to combine forces with neighboring businesses and city stakeholders to help promote all the unique events and experiences happening in the Riverwalk District, showcase the district’s walkability, and provide the community a single day each month to look forward to visiting downtown and supporting locally owned establishments. Local businesses are encouraged to participate in Rush The River by setting up a booth or sponsoring the event; they are also asked to include one-day-only discounts and offers. This is an excellent opportunity to showcase products or services to a large audience and support the community.

Please visit [http://rushtheriver.com/] for more information about Rush The River Third Saturday’s in the Riverwalk, including sponsorship opportunities and vendor registration. To find out more information about the monthly Reno Wine Walk or how to participate, visit www.RenoRiver.org or call 775- 322-7373.

Downtown Reno Partnership
Downtown Reno Partnershiphttps://downtownreno.org
The Downtown Reno Partnership (DRP) is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and enhancing the economic vitality and quality of life in the heart of Reno, Nevada. Founded in 2018, the organization works to create a vibrant and dynamic downtown district that attracts visitors, businesses, and residents.

