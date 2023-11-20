Downtown Reno Partnership names Employees of the Month (sponsored)

Each month the Downtown Reno Partnership names three employees of the month to highlight and thank those Ambassadors who are making a difference daily in Downtown Reno and who help us achieve our mission of ensuring a safe and clean downtown core. We are excited to share our most recent Ambassador honorees:

Employee of the Month:

Eddie is larger than life with a love for his community and a passion for what we do. He is upbeat and positive and lifts everyone that he is around. He works hard at everything he does and is a strong element to the Ambassador team. We think he is an excellent example of what an Ambassador should be and are proud to claim him as one of our team members.

Customer Service Award:

Danielle has many strengths as an outreach ambassador but the one thing that stands out the most is her passion and willingness to fight for some of the clients she takes on. If she’s working to help you, there is no length she won’t go to ensure that her client get what is needed. Whether she is out in the field or giving van rides to services, Danielle is focused on what she is going to do to fix the clients situation. If you ever witness her working to help someone that she has taken on as her client, you will see just how much she will do to move mountains for that client.

Caught Doing Something Right:

Kevin is our newest addition to the Ambassador team and has hit the ground running. From the very first day he’s done everything he could to learn what it is that we do and hasn’t slowed down since. He has become a great example of what Outreach should be and is driven to be the best Outreach Ambassador he can be.

