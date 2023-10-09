70.6 F
Join Fourth Street businesses for A Nightmare on Fourth Street on Oct. 13 (sponsored)

By: Downtown Reno Partnership

Get ready for a spine-tingling experience as The Brewery District comes alive for “A Nightmare on Fourth Street!” This thrilling event on Friday, October 13, brings together a host of local businesses, each conjuring up their own unique brand of October magic. From eerie art exhibits to devilishly delicious drinks, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Don’t miss out on this hair-raising adventure. It’s a nightmare you won’t want to wake up from! The Downtown Reno Partnership is proud to support this event. 

For more details visit: A Nightmare on 4th Street – Reno, NV – Last Updated September 2023 – Yelphttps://www.yelp.com/collection/BYS6zeDPyJTeJFH9d9cK_w/A-Nightmare-on-4th-Street?sort_by=alpha

Pitch Black Printing Co. and the artists we work with have always had a good time with art around Halloween,” said Megan O’Rilley, Co-Owner of Pitch Black Printing. “Once Dark Corner Haunt made a home down here for their Haunt it allowed us to bring the street together for one frighteningly fun night. Our neighborhood just wants to show everyone a spooky good time!”

Image courtesy of Pitch Black Printing. Used with permission.

4th Street Bar: Specials starting at 4p.m., a guided historic tour of the building built in 1865 and haunted house

Black Rabbit Meads: Batcave Night! Featuring DJ Scott Toxsin – Goth. Darkwave. Post Punk. 9 p.m. to Midnight! 21+ No Cover.

Commence Studio: Ghouly images and ghastly video projected on the roll-up for outside of Commence Studio.

Dog Gone Amazing: Haunted photo op with you or your best-dressed pup. Dog Gone Amazing is also offering drinks and snacks.

Nevada Sunset Winery: Special hours for the day are 12 p.m.-7 p.m. with wine discounts and additional discounts for anyone who shows up in costume.

Pigeon Head Brewery: Take photos in the spooky Pigeon Head mask and post and tag Pigeon Head on your social media for a free pour.

Pineapple Pedicabs: Providing free rides to all the participating locations, rides are sponsored by Pitch Black Printing but please tip your driver.

Pitch Black Printing: Nightmare on 4th Street presents: “One of Us” A Circus Freak-Themed Group Art Show starting at 6 p.m. Join us at the gallery, we have freaky art, a (temporary) tattoo special, candy, and costumes.

Reno Bike Project: 4th Street location creepy window display

St. Vincent’s Thrift Shop: Everything in the thrift store is 10% off for the whole day (10/13)! Halloween costumes all in one place for easy shopping. Employees dressed in their Halloween best with decorations and lighting for everyone to enjoy.

The Bluebird Reno: Glow Party – Let’s Light Up the Night! Spinning Top 40: Bay’Hef x DJ Jo. Doors open at 6 p.m. Half of entry w/ Glow Paint!

The Working Class Tattoo: Friday the 13th tattoo specials

Downtown Reno Partnership
Downtown Reno Partnershiphttps://downtownreno.org
The Downtown Reno Partnership (DRP) is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and enhancing the economic vitality and quality of life in the heart of Reno, Nevada. Founded in 2018, the organization works to create a vibrant and dynamic downtown district that attracts visitors, businesses, and residents.

