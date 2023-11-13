64.4 F
Mark your calendars for annual City of Reno Tree Lighting & Holiday Lights Festival (sponsored)

By: Downtown Reno Partnership

Date:

Image credit Downtown Reno Partnership. Used with permission.

The City of Reno will host its annual tree lighting on November 24 at sunset at Believe Plaza in Downtown Reno. New this year is a two-day event called Holiday Lights Festival that will feature holiday shopping, live music, food trucks and drinks.

The festival will be held on Friday, November 24 from 4-9:30 p.m. and Saturday, November 25 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Interested in being a vendor or volunteer at the event? Visit this link: https://greatamericancraftfairs.com/holiday-lights-festival/

Downtown Reno Partnership
The Downtown Reno Partnership (DRP) is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and enhancing the economic vitality and quality of life in the heart of Reno, Nevada. Founded in 2018, the organization works to create a vibrant and dynamic downtown district that attracts visitors, businesses, and residents.

