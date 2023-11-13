Mark your calendars for annual City of Reno Tree Lighting & Holiday Lights Festival (sponsored)

The City of Reno will host its annual tree lighting on November 24 at sunset at Believe Plaza in Downtown Reno. New this year is a two-day event called Holiday Lights Festival that will feature holiday shopping, live music, food trucks and drinks.

The festival will be held on Friday, November 24 from 4-9:30 p.m. and Saturday, November 25 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Interested in being a vendor or volunteer at the event? Visit this link: https://greatamericancraftfairs.com/holiday-lights-festival/

