Five events this week: Snowmageddon part V

white snowy environment with pine trees
Photo by Adam Lukac on Pexels.com

The Reno snowpocalypse of 2023 continues to ruin so many things. Fortunately, Reno being Reno, we persevere and will come out of this dreaded winter weather mostly unscathed.

Events are being canceled all over the place, so be sure to check with organizers to make sure events are occurring before you arrive and face disappointment. 

Here are some events from our calendar this week that we think are worth checking out. Weather pending, of course.

Sponsored: The Reno Women’s March is back on March 25 downtown. Now in its seventh year, and just one of the region’s such rallies, this year’s event will honor women whose legacies greatly affected our community: Amanda Davis, Evelyn Mount and Mylan Hawkins. Find out more

  1. NASA experts speak at UNR. Learn how NASA detects environmental health threats which inform health and air quality management decisions and how public health applications use Earth observation data to address complex global challenges.
  2. Stand-up comedy open mic at The Arch Society. Get your giggles on Wednesday with craft cocktails, desserts and local comics.
  3. The Jungle Book – TheatreWorks of Northern Nevada. This rendition of the beloved “The Jungle Book” includes a cast and crew of different ages, abilities and experience and will come to life starting Friday, March 3. 
  4. B&W film developing and scanning workshop. This hands-on workshop is an introduction to Black and White film developing and scanning. All experience levels are welcome, whether you’re a total newbie or a seasoned pro.
  5. How to complete the Tahoe Rim Trail: A panel discussion at the Galena Creek Visitor Center. Join the Tahoe Rim Trail Association to learn more about circumnavigating the Tahoe Rim Trail. This event will be a panel of expert TRTA Guides with all the information you need on how to complete the Tahoe Rim Trail. All guides have traversed the trail in different capacities and amounts of time, bringing their experiences to the table. 

This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009.

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

