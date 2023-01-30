SUBSCRIBE
Five events this week: It’s almost February

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

close up photo of kush on glass container
Photo by Yash Lucid on Pexels.com

Science, energy and music are on deck this week. Our local nonprofits and educational institutions are hosting events with science and energy experts. There’s also a new support group at the University of Nevada, Reno focused on cannabis moderation.

Check out our list below of recommended events this week. Enjoy your week!

Sponsored: Ken Ludwig’s “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery.” Get your deerstalker cap on — the play’s afoot! Comedic genius Ken Ludwig (Lend Me a Tenor, Moon Over Buffalo) transforms Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic The Hound of the Baskervilles into a murderously funny adventure. More.

  1. Webcomic and What if? Series Creator: Author Talk with Randall Munroe. Want to know what would happen if you rode a helicopter blade, built a billion-story building, made a lava lamp out of lava or jumped on a geyser as it erupted? This is an online chat with Randall Munroe about his new book What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions. Details.
  1. Too much cannabis? 420ish is a group focused on moderating cannabis use and changing use patterns. This group will be used to support one another and gain new insights on some beneficial adjustments that can be made in relation to cannabis use. It is an open, drop in group. More here.
  1. Energy Solutions Forum at UNR. The Energy Solutions Forum seminar series brings together leading researchers across disciplines in science, engineering and business to advance understanding of solutions-focused topics in climate and energy. Details.
  1. LEGO BattleBots at The Discovery. Register for one of our one-day classes and you’ll learn how to build the ultimate BattleBot using LEGO® Mindstorm robotics. Then, test your bot’s capabilities when you pit it against fellow participants in a head-to-head, sumo-style battle. Information.
  2. S.R. Laws plays Pignic. Laws is an American singer/songwriter, musician and recording artist from Northern California. Inspired by storytellers like John Hiatt, Rodney Crowell and Chuck Prophet filtered through early life experiences wandering the train tracks through wheat fields and smelling the ripening fruit in the orchards of his hometown Marysville, Ca. Details.

