1864 Tavern: To grandmother’s bar we go

An evening at 1864 Tavern kind of feels like getting drunk at grandma’s house — if grandma was an expert mixologist.

The popular California Avenue bar is named for the year Nevada became a state, and its décor quickly sets it apart. Mismatched leather couches and floral fabrics complement gaudy wallpaper and random collection of photographs, including a couple of Abe Lincoln portraits both in the “living room” and the bathroom.

The décor, as you can see, is what reminds us of grandma’s. An odd juxtaposition to the surroundings, however, which feel more home parlor than saloon, is the modern drink list.

In addition to a collection of favorites like the whiskey sour, old fashioned, Sazerac, French 75 and Bees Knees, there are a few twists, as well.

We personally are fans of the 1864 Manhattan, a clever nod to the more popular Manhattan that uses whiskey, cardamaro and bitters before it’s topped with a fresh basil leaf, and the Pahranagat Punch, a complex mix of whiskey, champagne, lemon and orange juice, plus Peychaud’s bitters, nutmeg and mint leaves.

This month, however, especially with the heavy snow storms hitting the city, we’re keen to order something to warm our spirits. That’s where the seasonal drink list comes in. Always in rotation, 1864 isn’t shy to mix it up, and occasionally drops a second menu filled with limited-time specials.

In January, we can’t get enough of the whiskey-based Sweater Weather, using local ingredients like apple butter from Apple Hill, plus a tasty lavender honey and lemon. It all flavors the Johnny Walker Rye for a sipper that is dangerously smooth and feels warm going down, with a festive dehydrated citrus slice for good measure.

The rest of the winter menu is rounded out with Hot Buttered Rum, a Hedwig (chocolate liqueur with cold brew concentrate, house-made cream and vodka) and Snow on the Beach (cinnamon syrup, Aperol, coconut milk and Whistling Andy’s Pear).

If you’ve decided to forgo dry January, it’s easy to see how an evening spent in 1864 would be well spent. And even better if you’ve grabbed dinner nearby and are looking for a nightcap in a highly stylized yet still inviting environment, with just enough flair to remind guests they haven’t left Reno.

Details

1864 Tavern

290 California Ave, Reno, NV 89509