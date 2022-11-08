Greater Nevada Credit Union announces three leadership team promotions (sponsored)

Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) announces the promotion of three leaders on its strategic leadership team: Patty Chang is the senior vice president of risk management, Rick Hassman is chief financial officer and Michael Thomas senior vice president of marketing and communications.

Chang brings over 26 years of corporate finance and business experience to her role as senior vice president of risk management. She has served in leadership roles at GNCU in risk management, e-commerce and digital solutions for nearly 13 years. In her new role, Chang will lead a team working to ensure the security and compliance of the organization’s financial services, tools and policies for its members and customers.

Hassman enters his role as chief financial officer with over 30 years of experience in banking and corporate finance. Serving in leadership roles at GNCU for over nine years, he’s successfully built business strategies that support employees, members and stakeholders. In his new role, Hassman will lead financial planning for the organization to help guide strategic direction and decision-making.

Thomas takes on his role as senior vice president of communications with over 25 years of experience. Coming from the news media industry, he has since worked in marketing and sales for both private and public sector organizations. In his new role, he will not only support the execution of strategic marketing and communications initiatives, but also oversee product management and community outreach for the organization.

“On behalf of Greater Nevada I am thrilled to welcome Patty, Rick and Michael to the strategic leadership team,” Wally Murray, president and CEO of Greater Nevada, said. “They have added tremendous value to the organization helping more people live greater. I look forward to seeing their continued impact on Greater Nevadans, GNCU members and the community.”

