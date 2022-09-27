Reno Food Systems addresses community food insecurity and provides local produce donations, education, and more (sponsored)

Greater Nevada Credit Union donates $10,000 to help continue the successful Food Justice Program that reaches community members in critical need.

Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) donated $10,000 to Reno Food Systems, a Reno-based nonprofit organization that creates community-based food systems through stewarding lands and sharing food and resources for the well-being of our earth, community, and future generations. GNCU is supporting the nonprofit in its efforts to help alleviate food insecurity in Reno-Sparks, through its gift to Reno Food Systems’ Food Justice Program,

Nevadans living with food insecurity lack consistent access to adequate, affordable, and nutritious food. According to Feeding America, more than 332,000 Nevadans lived with food insecurity in 2020 and one in six children also fell under this category.

“We believe that access to fresh and healthy foods is a basic human right,” Lyndsey Langsdale, president and farm manager of Reno Food Systems, said. “Through our Food Justice Initiatives, we do everything we can to get these foods to people who need them most. With the help of all our generous supporters and community partners, like Greater Nevada Credit Union, we can continue this work, which is especially crucial today with more and more of our neighbors facing financial hardships and food insecurity.”

Through its Food Justice Program, Reno Food Systems actively engages in the following community outreach:

Growing organic produce on a 5-acre vegetable farm at 3295 Mayberry Drive.

Operating a farm stand from 3-7 p.m. every Sunday, from June through October – benefits including SNAP, WIC and Senior Farmers Market Vouchers and Double Up Food Bucks are accepted for purchases of produce and seedlings for home gardens.

Supporting local nonprofit partners’ pantries and meal programs, including The Women and Children’s Center of the Sierra, Eddy House, Biggest Little Free Pantry, Casa de Vida, Ronald McDonald House, and Reps 4 Recovery. Depending on need, Reno Food Systems donates fresh produce weekly or bi-weekly, as well as provides nutrition and cooking education.

Creating the “Reno Food Systems Community Cookbook: How to Cook and Love Veggies,” which provides instructions on how to wash, chop and cook locally grown vegetables.

“For people living with food insecurity, access to fresh produce is limited, and obtaining healthy food can be difficult due to financial hardships,” Wally Murray, president and CEO of Greater Nevada, said. “The Food Justice Program at Reno Food Systems is making a significant impact on the health and wellbeing of lives right here in northern Nevada. With this donation, GNCU aims to support Reno Food Systems, as they continue providing fresh local food and vegetables to people who need it most.”

Reno Food Systems has demonstrated the power of community-supported agriculture to bring positive change. To support Reno Food Systems’ mission and to donate, visit renofoodsystems.org/donate.

