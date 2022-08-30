Catholic Charities to hold third annual Raise the Roof Event (sponsored)

Popular radio host helps raise money to end poverty

Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada’s annual Raise the Roof to End Poverty event will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from noon to 2 p.m. at 500 E. Fourth Street. KBUL on-air personality JJ Christy will sit on top of the Catholic Charities building starting at sunrise and will stay there until $150,000 is raised for the organization. Catholic Charities invites guests to come cheer on JJ Christy, eat tasty BBQ, take a tour of their programs and watch the St. Vincent’s Thrift Store fashion show.

The donations received during Raise the Roof efforts will fund Catholic Charities’ critical mission to support those in need in the Reno/Sparks community as well as across rural Nevada. On average Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada provides more than 38,000 services every month. Efforts are focused on food services, intervention and support services to help individuals and families move toward self-sufficiency.

“The inflation we have seen on gas and grocery prices is making it hard for many members of our community to get the food and resources they need,” said Marie Baxter, CEO of Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada. “For more than 80 years, Catholic Charities has been the safety net for individuals and families and as these needs become more apparent in our community, we have opened a number of neighborhood pantries to make it more convenient for families to access food close to their homes.”

Participants can purchase tickets for BBQ prepared by St. Vincent’s Dining Room chef Kim Vandenhazel. These can be purchased online: $20 for adults and $10 for kids. In addition to BBQ there will be tours and a fashion show with clothing from the St. Vincent’s Thrift Stores. The public can also tune into KBUL 98.1 to support the event.

If you would like to donate you can do so by visiting https://ccsnn.org/pages/ways-to-donate or https://ccsnn.org/pages/raise-the-roof-to-ease-poverty.

About Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada

Established in 1941, Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada (CCNN) is a Nevada-based, 501(c) (3) tax-exempt, non-profit corporation operating human service programs including: St. Vincent’s Dining Room, St. Vincent’s Food Pantry, St. Vincent’s Resource Hub, Battle Born Housing Plus, Immigration Assistance and others. CCNN is committed to providing help and creating hope in our community. From infants to seniors, CCNN assists approximately 38,000 people per month in northern Nevada.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.