Home > Featured > Sponsored > Support local students and teachers during the Greater Schools Supplies Drive (sponsored)
Sponsored

Support local students and teachers during the Greater Schools Supplies Drive (sponsored)

By KPS3
By KPS3 Published: Last Updated on
To participate in the Greater Schools Supplies Drive, simply bring new items from the list below to any Greater Nevada Credit Union location now through Friday, Aug. 5. Image credit Jimmie Quick. Used with permission.

Greater Nevada Credit Union is collecting new school supplies at branch locations now through August 5, 2022.

As the new school year quickly approaches, Greater Nevada Credit Union has launched the Greater School Supplies Drive to support Nevada students, teachers and schools by gathering the supplies needed for a successful academic year. Many students lack the necessary supplies to succeed in the classroom, and teachers often use personal funds to purchase them. The average K-12 teacher spends an average of $750 of their own money to supplement their classroom’s supplies, without reimbursement.

“Having the right school supplies makes it easier for students to learn,” Danny DaLaRosa, Chief Development Officer at Greater Nevada Credit Union said. “Having kids show up with a backpack full of supplies not only creates a more productive classroom but also helps them feel confident in their ability to function in the classroom. Our employees are passionate about this effort, and we are so happy to have our members and the community join us in this important drive.”

To participate in the Greater Schools Supplies Drive, simply bring new items from the list below to any Greater Nevada Credit Union location now through Friday, Aug. 5.

  • Rulers  
  • Carpet Squares  
  • Scissors 
  • Highlighters  
  • Hand-held Calculators 
  • Post-it Notes  
  • Markers  
  • Pencils 
  • Pens 
  • Magnets 
  • Personal Hygiene Items (Toothpaste, Toothbrush, Shampoo) 
  • Colored Pencils  
  • Paintbrushes 
  • Decorations  
  • Glue Sticks  
  • Notebooks  
  • Paper of all types (Construction, Lined, Colored) 

School supplies will be distributed by Greater Nevada Credit Union to organizations across the community including Dayton Elementary School, Communities in Schools Nevada, Magic Carpet Preschool, West Wendover Elementary School, Education Alliance of Washoe County, Nevada Kids Foundation and Carson City Schools Foundation.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

Related Stories

Greater Nevada Mortgage grows its Keys to Greater Program in...

Top 5 mortgage myths (sponsored)

Greater Nevada Credit Union awards $60K in higher education scholarships (sponsored)

Greater Nevada Credit Union recognized educators for their impact on...

Greater Nevada donates over $17K to Food Bank of Northern...

Greater Nevada Credit Union achieves CDFI Certification (sponsored)