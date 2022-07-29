Support local students and teachers during the Greater Schools Supplies Drive (sponsored)

Greater Nevada Credit Union is collecting new school supplies at branch locations now through August 5, 2022.

As the new school year quickly approaches, Greater Nevada Credit Union has launched the Greater School Supplies Drive to support Nevada students, teachers and schools by gathering the supplies needed for a successful academic year. Many students lack the necessary supplies to succeed in the classroom, and teachers often use personal funds to purchase them. The average K-12 teacher spends an average of $750 of their own money to supplement their classroom’s supplies, without reimbursement.

“Having the right school supplies makes it easier for students to learn,” Danny DaLaRosa, Chief Development Officer at Greater Nevada Credit Union said. “Having kids show up with a backpack full of supplies not only creates a more productive classroom but also helps them feel confident in their ability to function in the classroom. Our employees are passionate about this effort, and we are so happy to have our members and the community join us in this important drive.”

To participate in the Greater Schools Supplies Drive, simply bring new items from the list below to any Greater Nevada Credit Union location now through Friday, Aug. 5.

Rulers

Carpet Squares

Scissors

Highlighters

Hand-held Calculators

Post-it Notes

Markers

Pencils

Pens

Magnets

Personal Hygiene Items (Toothpaste, Toothbrush, Shampoo)

Colored Pencils

Paintbrushes

Decorations

Glue Sticks

Notebooks

Paper of all types (Construction, Lined, Colored)

School supplies will be distributed by Greater Nevada Credit Union to organizations across the community including Dayton Elementary School, Communities in Schools Nevada, Magic Carpet Preschool, West Wendover Elementary School, Education Alliance of Washoe County, Nevada Kids Foundation and Carson City Schools Foundation.

