Local nonprofits receive $2.9 million in Community Recovery Grants

Six Reno-based organizations this week were awarded nearly $2.9 million in the final round of Community Recovery Grants distributed by the state using American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

The grants were part of an $18 million bundle of awards to more than 30 organizations statewide.

Nevada’s Community Recovery Grants were provided to organizations for work in education, health, workforce diversification, child care and housing. The grant program launched in December 2021 and received more than 300 applications for more than $445 million in funding.

A total $30 million was granted through the program.

Lawmakers on the Legislature’s Interim Finance Committee – who reviewed and approved the grant requests – said they prioritized projects that helped to reduce hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Every day, these non-profits do critical work to improve the lives of Nevadans – from fighting food insecurity and homelessness to connecting underserved communities with resources to succeed in education and the workforce,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said. “I’m so proud of the work done by Nevada lawmakers to get these federal dollars back into the community to directly help people across our State.”

Northern Nevada organizations included in the final round of grants are:

Latino Arte and Culture. This $51,816 grant will infuse the arts and culture as a healing factor in the Latino-Hispanic community in Washoe County. Funding will all for participants, of any age, to create spaces for the portrayal and discussion of challenging aspects of life experience.

Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada. This $304,536 grant will allow the organization to create the "the Latinx, Low Income and Rural Outreach program" which prioritizes additional connection with girls who are at higher-than-average risk for being left behind academically, socially, and emotionally due to impacts from the pandemic. They organization estimates being an additional 1,000 Northern Nevada girls who are statistically unlikely to be able to participate in Girl Scouts otherwise.

Child Assault Prevention of Washoe County. This $250,144 grant will help fund the expansion of a workshop to children in Elko and Mineral counties. The workshop, which is already in Washoe, Story, Lyon and Churchill counties, teaches children how to recognize and get help for abusive situations they may encounter with bullies, strangers, internet predators, social media, and issues with safe/unsafe/ secret touching as well as situations with known trusted people that might try to abuse them physically or sexually.

Note-Able Music Therapy Services. This $690,955 grant will help expand community-based music therapy in Washoe County. Services include on-site classes and individualized music therapy, neurologic music therapy, community performances, and music therapy contracts with agencies throughout the region.

Urban Roots. This $92,168 grant will help to provide summer education to children ages 5-15 who reside in low-income neighborhoods and/or attend schools where 60 percent or more of the student body is eligible for free and reduced-cost meals in Washoe County.

Eddy House. This $1.5 million grant will help support efforts to create a safe shelter and a full continuum of care to femme, women, non-binary and transgender women. It would serve as an entry way toward independence in the community for these youth.

Other local organizations that received Community Recovery Grants during earlier stages of the process include the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows, Community Services Agency and Northern Nevada Literacy Council.

For a full list of grant recipients visit https://nevadarecovers.com/community-recovery-grant.