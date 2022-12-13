SUBSCRIBE
Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Tuesday, December 13, 2022
City to award $4 million through HOME program

By ThisIsReno
Photo by Tierra Mallorca on Unsplash

The City of Reno this week began accepting grant applications for projects to assist people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and those who are victims of domestic violence.

The $4 million in HOME program grants is part of the American Rescue Plan funds provided to local governments. 

Grant applications will be accepted through Jan. 9, 2023. 

Projects eligible for funding include rental and deposit assistance, development of rental housing or non-congregate shelters, and supportive services including housing counseling, homelessness prevention and child care. 

Final funding recommendations for the grants will be made by mid-April 2023 and awards will be distributed in early summer. 

More information on the grants is available here.

Source: City of Reno

