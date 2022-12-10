Victims of alleged fraudster outraged he was hired by school district, palled around with a sheriff’s office deputy for Thanksgiving

Representatives from local nonprofits said they are still out tens of thousands of dollars after being defrauded by someone who pitched them container housing.

First reported last year by the RGJ, Urban Roots and the Nevada Youth Empowerment Project both said they were bilked out of more than $100,000 by Masih Madani of TerraOne who pitched to them the repurposing of shipping containers for different uses.

In NYEP’s case, the shipping containers were meant to house the nonprofit’s clientele. They were never built, and NYEP’s Monica DuPea said trying to get back the nonprofit’s money has been a nightmare.

DuPea said Madani’s recent hiring by the Washoe County School District, where he is a long term substitute teacher at Galena High School, and his appearance online palling around with Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies, adds insult to injury.

“I have to say I was surprised to see a photo on social media of Masih Madani and a Washoe County Sheriff’s Office member handing out food baskets. And more surprisingly, I hear he has been hired at the school district as a teacher,” she told This Is Reno.

WCSO spokesperson Bryan Samudio did not provide comment about the image circulated by the WCSO showing Madani. He said to contact the Optimist Club of Reno, which also did not respond to a request for comment.

“We’re so happy to help,” the group’s Facebook account posted in response to the WCSO.

DuPea was less enthusiastic.

“Mr. Madani has joined the Optimist Club and is taking photos with police officers, pictures to imply he can be trusted,” DuPea added. “He cannot be trusted. This man has a long and consistent history of committing financial fraud against individuals and nonprofits with no remorse.”

Washoe School District officials also did not comment on Madani’s employment other than to say, “we followed our screening and background process fully and the employee was cleared.”

DuPea said NYEP won a fraud judgment against Madani but still has not been paid.

“The nonprofit I manage was ripped off by Mr. Madani, as well as Urban Roots,” she said. “We’ll have to wait in line behind another fraud judgment against him, out of California, for $1 million. And Mr. Madani has a current case with Washoe County for operating a business without a contractor’s license.”

Court records show a trial in one case against Madani is scheduled for next year.

“Is this really whom we want influencing our kids? Or do we have that few qualified candidates that we are resorting to hiring criminals now?” DuPea added. “If you knowingly hire someone with a history of committing a certain crime, you can’t cry when he does it to you … but it’s our public school funded by our tax dollars, so where does that leave us? I’ll tell you where … paying for this poor judgment later.”

Former Urban Roots director Fayth Ross said last year there was no progress on the project Madani promised after two years of waiting.

“I want to protect others,” she told the RGJ. “He stole our money. It’s terrible.”

Screenshot of a Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.