Reno to waive license fees for some small businesses

City of Reno officials said they will be giving out $65,000 in grants to small businesses to assist with business license renewal fees. The program is called the Biggest Little Business Partnership and is funded with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars.

Businesses that qualify are those licensed in Reno with gross receipts of $250,000 per year or less.

Applications are now open and must be fully completed to be considered.

Once awards are approved, eligible business owners will receive a waiver during the month their business license is due for renewal.

ARPA funds are the second round of COVID relief funds intended to support recovery efforts for small businesses, provide direct relief to families, support communities through investment in transportation, childcare and social services, and provide emergency housing support.

Apply at this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSetqk1R8XLrz7m6heEGoFG97uus6mqgdVKWqow0vvk1AZ_k2w/viewform

Source: City of Reno