Five events to check out this week: Dancing and fireworks edition

Have your neighbors been celebrating the Fourth since at least Friday? Yeah, the illegal popping off of illegal fireworks has been a real downer, especially for the pups.

But the real thing is just hours away! Below is a roundup of our weekly events preview for the week. In addition to real fireworks, we’re also in full Artown mode. That means oodles of events are on the horizon for all to enjoy.

Some events to check out this week:

Sponsored: “Puffs” is coming to Good Luck Macbeth. The New York Times proclaims PUFFS, “a fast-paced romp” through the ‘Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic.’” Think Harry Potter. For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs… who just happened to be there too. Learn more.

Sponsored: Who is ready for Dancing in the Streets? That’s this year’s theme for Midtown’s Art Walk. Enjoy six outdoor stages down Virginia Street from Liberty to Plumb Lane where you can dance the night away to some of your favorite local bands at the Midtown Art Walk. Details.

Fourth of July on the Comstock. Fourth of July on the Comstock is about as patriotic as you can get. Virginia City’s Fourth of July is pure Americana with a jovial atmosphere all day and night. The streets will be decked in red, white and blue. Get information. American Salute: July 4th with the Reno Phil. Music, celebration and American independence are all wrapped up in this downtown event today. Details here. Star Spangled Sparks. The Nugget’s Annual 4th of July Celebration & Fireworks Spectacular is back. Location: Victorian Square Time: 4pm – 10pm. Fireworks start at about 9:30 p.m. Street festivities include food and beverage vendors as well as arts and craft booths. Learn more. Tahoe City 4th of July Drone Show. Fire restrictions prompted the Incline-area’s fireworks show to change course. Now, a promised spectacular drone show will be on display above cool Lake Tahoe water. Get information. Glow Plaza stuff. Summer concerts at west downtown’s Glow Plaza are now every Friday and Saturday and will feature a variety of live music by local and national artists, a cool converted airstream bar and food and desserts from alternating food trucks. More.

