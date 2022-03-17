The Abbi Agency earns B Corporation certification (sponsored)

The Nevada-based integrated marketing agency joins roster of esteemed values-driven companies worldwide

The Abbi Agency has become the first integrated marketing agency in Nevada to earn the prestigious B Corp certification, furthering its dedication to conduct meaningful business and support important causes rather than simply meeting a profit margin. While the company has always been rooted in ideals that exemplify inclusivity and sustainability, working towards the certification mobilized and amplified these efforts. Upon entering this new era of business, The Abbi Agency will narrow its focus to work with businesses, people and places that align with the company’s values and mission as a B Corp.

Certified B Corporations meet the highest verified standards of social and environmental performance, public transparency, legal accountability and aspire to use the power of markets to address social and environmental problems. In order to receive B Corp certification, companies undergo a rigorous verification assessment by B Lab and must meet strict standards to join a global community of leaders using business as a force for good. The Abbi Agency joins only five B Corp certified companies in Nevada and more than 4,600 companies around the world.

“We’ve always been dedicated to causes larger than ourselves and captivated by ideas that can change the world,” said President and Founder, Abbi Whitaker. “Receiving the B Corp certification is a reflection of our true identity, a glimpse of who we are to our core and how we plan to use advertising and marketing to change the world for the better. I believe this is already reflected in the work we do and the clients we represent but now there is even more emphasis on pursuing positive global impact and serving our communities, people and environment with purpose.”

The Abbi Agency’s commitment to social impact is evident, they were recently named one of the Most Diverse Companies in Northern Nevada. The agency has also adopted green building standards in an effort to become more energy efficient and has a “Do Good Stuff (DGS)” program dedicated to pro bono work. Prospective clients can apply to be considered for the pro bono program on the website.

The agency has experienced transformational growth since its conception in 2008, but one thing has stayed the same: its values. Remaining fiercely independent and true in everything it does, The Abbi Agency is dedicated to leaving the communities it enters around the world even better than they found them.

For more information about The Abbi Agency and their work, visit www.theabbiagency.com.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.