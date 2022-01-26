The Abbi Agency enters next generation of new business and leadership in 2022 (sponsored)

The Nevada-based PR and marketing firm triples team in Southern Nevada, expands new clientele and appoints three team members to partners.

The Abbi Agency, recently named one of the Most Diverse Companies in Northern Nevada, is quickly expanding its presence in Southern Nevada with new business and new employees, along with an exciting announcement of three long-term team members appointed as partners.

Launched in Northern Nevada in 2009 by wife-and-husband duo, Abbi and Ty Whitaker, the Nevada-based entrepreneurs have since grown the The Abbi Agency across the state, country and the world; and have expanded service lines to touch all areas of marketing.

In the past year alone, the fast-growing PR and marketing firm has more than tripled its Southern Nevada team, establishing Las Vegas as the agency’s second largest office. Exponentially growing the Southern Nevada team comes alongside The Abbi Agency’s increase in statewide clientele, including Nevada’s Silver State Health Insurance Exchange Nevada Health Link, Travel Nevada, Nevada Governor’s Office for Economic Development and Nevada Governor’s Office for Workforce Innovation. The agency also works with several statewide education non-profits including Jobs for Nevada’s Graduates and Opportunity 180, as well as Google’s data center in Henderson; and Fennemore Law. Additional projects in Southern Nevada include the launch of leading online education platform Study.com’s Keys to the Classroom initiative in Nevada and the groundbreaking of The Highline apartments by Lyon Living and LandSpire Group.

“Keeping up with the need for strategic and research-driven PR and marketing in Nevada, we have considerably expanded our statewide client portfolio, service lines and our team of professionals, which has led to the expansion of our Las Vegas office,” said President and Founder, Abbi Whitaker. “We are thrilled to see our team grow in Southern Nevada and continue servicing our clientele across the state.”

Regarded by the Reno Gazette Journal as “the marketing expert helping all businesses thrive,” the full-service integrated agency leads with a solution-driven approach, which has resulted in new business ventures with clients across diverse industries, particularly in tech. The Abbi Agency has welcomed Aquant, a predictive AI and workforce knowledge management startup; Aurea, an enterprise software company; and RealVNC, a fully encrypted remote desktop software, to its portfolio of work.

New company growth has also led to the appointment of the agency’s first independent partners: Chief Strategy Officer Connie Anderson, Vice President of Digital Strategy Caroline Sexton and Creative Director Thaison Kawal. The elevation of these partners signals a new era for the company and a more diverse ownership structure that will continue driving the innovative, powerful marketing campaigns and strategic thinking that the agency is known for.

The three partners take on differing but complementary roles within the agency, giving the partners structure a strong foundation on which to build new initiatives and client service.

Anderson, who has been with the agency for almost a decade, has played an integral role in spearheading The Abbi Agency’s growing presence in Southern Nevada. After spending nine years at the agency’s Reno headquarters, she recently moved to Las Vegas to grow the agency’s governmental and Southern Nevada accounts.

Kawal has driven the impressive growth of creative strategy and service line expansion to levels where some of the largest marketing accounts in the state and many national tourism and global technology clients rely on his creative vision.

Sexton has spearheaded the growth of the agency’s digital department from its earliest days. Working with developers around the globe and top-tier brands like Edgewood Tahoe, Kalispell Montana, and intricate government clients like the Nevada Department of Wildlife and Nevada Health Link, she has shown what the mix of top-level technical expertise, brilliant digital strategy and stunning digital design can achieve when fitted together perfectly.

“World-class client service, brilliant creative, digital innovation — it all starts and ends with our people,” said Abbi Whitaker. “This new era of The Abbi Agency celebrates and elevates three partners who have been leading The Abbi Agency’s growth for years, while recognizing the leaders who are investing in the next generation of talent within their teams.”

These new partners represent an evolution in the history of the closely held, private agency, which previously never had a partner outside of the husband-and-wife team. The move signals a diversification of the ownership and key leadership in the agency while elevating executives who have shown tremendous skill in growing the company.

In total, The Abbi Agency makes up a team of 40+, with experts in marketing, public relations, public affairs, social media, web design, creative development, content marketing, data analysis, event promotion and coordination and market research.

Among the agency’s list of distinguished accolades, Abbi Whitaker has been awarded as a PR News 2020 Top Women in PR honoree, 2019 Ragan Top Women in Communications Award recipient and serves on the Forbes Agency Council and INC Masters; as well as launched the Young Entrepreneurs Collective in Northern Nevada. Providing clients with a global network of communications agencies, The Abbi Agency joined the premier international communications network IPREX in 2021.

Though the agency is rapidly expanding and diversifying new leadership, one thing has stayed the same: its values. Remaining fiercely independent and true in everything they do, The Abbi Agency is dedicated to diversity, equity, inclusion and leaving the communities they enter even better than they found them. The Abbi Agency is a team of problem solvers with the mission to strengthen the communities around.

For more information about The Abbi Agency and their work, visitwww.theabbiagency.com.

