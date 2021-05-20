The Abbi Agency receives eight awards at PRSA Sierra Nevada Silver Spikes (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

The Abbi Agency, an integrated marketing firm headquartered in Reno, Nev., celebrated Reno-Tahoe’s best marketing and public relations campaigns at the 2021 Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Sierra Nevada Chapter’s Silver Spike awards ceremony on Thursday, May 13. This yearly ceremony recognizes the most creative and successful integrated marketing communications campaigns by the best and brightest professionals in Northern Nevada.

The Abbi Agency, which represents a range of clients located in the western United States and the United Kingdom, won eight awards, including one Silver Spike, three Bronze and four Award of Excellence.

A listing of The Abbi Agency’s 2021 categorical wins at the Silver Spike awards ceremony can be found in detail below:

North Lake Tahoe, Silver Spike – Programs, Community Relations

Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce Nevada, Bronze – Programs, Multicultural Communications

Bidstack, Bronze – Strategies & Tactics: Media Relations Earned, Expert Positioning

SendCutSend, Bronze – Programs: Issues Management

Q&D Construction, Award of Excellence: Strategies & Tactics: Corporate Social Responsibility

Prominence Health Plan, Award of Excellence – Strategies & Tactics: Media Relations Earned, Expert Positioning

EXO, Award of Excellence – Strategies & Tactics: Media Relations Earned, Expert Positioning

Reno Diagnostic Center, Award of Excellence – Strategies & Tactics: Audio, Video, Webcast

“Like many marketing agencies, our team felt the highs and lows of a pandemic year. But through it all, we remained steadfast in our commitment to provide innovative marketing solutions to help our clients,” said Ashley Brune, vice president of public relations for The Abbi Agency. “Despite the challenges put before us last year, we are proud to be recognized for our work creating effective and thoughtful communications.”

While the Silver Spike awards focus on public relations, The Abbi Agency provided a range of integrated services to the winners, including digital and traditional creative execution and media buying, social media creation and management and website development. With the challenges of COVID-19 slowly ebbing away, The Abbi Agency is excited to continue excelling in the marketing industry for its clients in Reno-Tahoe, throughout the state of Nevada and beyond.

