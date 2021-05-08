The Abbi Agency, a Nevada-based, woman-owned integrated marketing agency joins IPREX as new partner (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

The Abbi Agency, an integrated marketing firm with offices in Reno, Las Vegas, New York and the United Kingdom, has joined the premier international communications network IPREX. The Abbi Agency, which provides performance-driven solutions for travel destinations, technology firms, healthcare organizations, and government agencies, will now provide its clients with access to IPREX’s global network of communication agencies with 1,250 staff and 96 offices worldwide.

Vice President of Client Strategy at The Abbi Agency Connie Anderson said IPREX has already become a part of the agency’s fabric, serving with existing partners to pitch, win and serve client accounts across the wide cross-section of business verticals in which the agency excels, including healthcare, government, technology and destination marketing around the globe.

“The Abbi Agency is an elite firm well-known for its fierce, independent and true approach to marketing. I’m thrilled that we‘ll have the opportunity to step forward as representatives of the state of Nevada on the global stage,” Anderson said. “Joining IPREX opens up new possibilities for collaboration with agency partners from around the world and, more importantly, allows each of us to benefit from one another’s unique perspectives and expertise. We look forward to working with our peers to unlock new opportunities for all of us, and to provide our clients with a new level of excellent service going forward.”

The Abbi Agency is staffed by 30+ experts in marketing, public relations, public affairs, social media, web design, creative development, content marketing, data analysis, event promotion and coordination, and market research. The full-service agency’s strengths lie in its approach to developing persona-driven marketing initiatives deployed as stories across a number of media channels.

Incorporated in 2008 by founder Abbi Whitaker’s expertise in public relations, the agency intrinsically applies PR principals to all service areas, providing its clients with a strong storytelling narrative. Whitaker has been awarded as a PR News 2020 Top Women in PR honoree, 2019 Ragan Top Women in Communications Award recipient, and serves on the Forbes Agency Council and INC Masters.

“We are so excited to officially welcome The Abbi Agency into the IPREX family,” said Julie Exner, IPREX Global President. “We have multiple partners who have worked with their agency to great success on client projects, and we are looking forward to extending their expertise to the rest of the network through the agency’s offices in Reno, Las Vegas, New York, and now, in Europe.”

About The Abbi Agency

The Abbi Agency is an integrated creative, digital and public relations agency with offices in

Reno, Las Vegas, New York City and London. The agency has executed award-winning integrated marketing campaigns for clients including Visit Carmel, North Lake Tahoe, Travel Nevada and more. The agency works extensively in the travel and tourism industry, while also growing robust healthcare, technology, economic development, construction, next-gen brands and public affairs divisions of the company. Learn more at theabbiagency.com.

About IPREX

IPREX is a $425 million network of communication agencies, with 1,250 staff and 96 offices worldwide working across the spectrum of industry sectors and practice disciplines.

