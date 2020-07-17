The Abbi Agency acquires London-based digital firm (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Digital firm Made by Chance and new emphasis on advanced digital media buying techniques expand the agency’s digital marketing capabilities

The Abbi Agency, an integrated marketing agency headquartered in Reno, Nev., has acquired Made by Chance, an experienced digital firm that provides website and app development, digital design, branding, marketing and an array of videography, illustration and animation services.

Based in London, Made by Chance services clients throughout Europe and other global markets, adding depth to the agency’s international presence in the digital marketing sector.

“We have been working on projects with the Made by Chance team for more than four years, and we are thrilled to add to the firm’s top-tier talent as we continue to expand our digital services,” said Bryan Allison, Chief Marketing Officer at The Abbi Agency. “By combining superior web and app development work with our growing use of innovative, world-class digital media buying, we’ve built a unique end-to-end solution for our clients that is responsive, trackable and constantly optimized.”

The agency’s digital team started with a small in-house team. As demand grew, the agency started working with Made by Chance to handle overflow work and more complex projects that required advanced technical skills.

The relationship between the two agencies took off and Made by Chance soon became The Abbi Agency’s exclusive execution partner. In January 2020, The Abbi Agency’s Director of Digital Experience, Caroline Sexton, began negotiations to acquire the company after it became apparent an acquisition would be the best path for both businesses to grow and succeed. Now, both teams have merged and are working under Sexton’s direction and The Abbi Agency brand umbrella.

With each agency working in different time zones, digital products reach the market at an expedited rate while maintaining a high level of quality. Made by Chance’s work will benefit from The Abbi Agency’s long-established client relationships, as well as the firm’s award-winning expertise in integrated brand strategy, content development, earned and paid media, social media and organic search.

The Abbi Agency values being an expert in its field and has grown uniquely over the years by only moving into new sectors once there’s a base of personnel with the specific skills needed to fully accommodate client’s needs from an integrated approach.

Today, the integrated digital expertise of The Abbi Agency is delivering results for clients ranging from governmental agencies such as Visit Henderson, Denver-based NINE dot ARTS and local hospitality leaders such as Edgewood Tahoe Resort, and upcoming projects for the Nevada Department of Wildlife, and industry leader, KP Aviation.

The Abbi Agency now provides services from offices in Reno, Las Vegas, New York City and London.

About The Abbi Agency:

The Abbi Agency is an integrated creative, digital and public relations agency with offices in Reno, Las Vegas, New York City and London. The agency has executed award-winning integrated marketing campaigns for clients including North Lake Tahoe, SendCutSend and Travel Nevada. The agency works extensively in the travel and tourism industry, while also growing robust technology, economic development and public affairs divisions of the company. Learn more at theabbiagency.com

